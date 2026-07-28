Panthers TE Mitchell Evans carted off at training camp practice

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers second-year tight end Mitchell Evans was carted off the field on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said after practice that Evans got rolled up on and that the initial diagnosis indicates the injury is not viewed as serious.

"They [the medical staff] are pretty optimistic," Canales said. "But we're going to do a full evaluation just to make sure there's nothing happening in there. ... I'll give you more information as we do the full evaluation."

Pressed into duty last season as a rookie because of an injury to Ja'Tavion Sanders, Evans was a pleasant surprise for the Panthers, with 19 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The 2025 fifth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame is expected to compete with Tommy Tremble and Sanders for more playing time this season in what is viewed as an open tight end competition.

Evans went down midway through practice amid a pile of players. Some gathered around him before he was carted off.

Last week the Panthers lost outside linebacker Nic Scourton, another second-year player, to a torn ACL. That season-ending injury came on the first day of training camp practice.

Canales said guard Damien Lewis has a calf injury. He worked on the side with trainers. Guard Robert Hunt (back) is working his way back and is expected to practice soon.

The Panthers also are without starting offensive tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu at training camp. Both will miss the opener but are expected back at some point this season.