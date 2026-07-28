Steelers' Jalen Ramsey placed on PUP after minicamp knee injury

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LATROBE, Pa. -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a knee injury during minicamp, general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday.

Ramsey did not require surgery, according to Khan, who added that he anticipates the three-time All-Pro will be sidelined "a couple weeks."

"We're just going to be smart about it," Khan said as the Steelers reported to St. Vincent College on Tuesday morning. "He's a pro. It's going to be a couple weeks. This isn't something where we anticipate him not being ready for the season."

Along with Ramsey, fellow defensive back Donte Kent will also begin camp on the PUP list. Despite the injuries, Khan said he isn't concerned about the depth of the secondary because of other offseason acquisitions and other players returning to full health.

Ramsey, 31, spent time at nickel corner, safety and cornerback last season -- and the new coaching staff emphasized the importance of Ramsey's versatility throughout the offseason.

"Camp's exciting at that position just because we haven't had a chance to get Jamel Dean on the field," Khan said. "He'll be out there. Darnell Savage, [Brandin] Echols, DeShon Elliott will be out there. And those guys, we'll be smart about how we work those guys and get them ready. But we feel good about the depth we had and the group we had in the offseason and still feel good about it today."

While Ramsey and Kent will start out on the sideline in Latrobe, Pittsburgh's offensive line will get a boost with the return of 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones, who was medically cleared to return to practice before the start of camp after suffering a season-ending neck injury in late November.

Jones, who has experience starting at left and right tackle, didn't participate in football activities during the Steelers' offseason workout program.

"That was great news to see that he was cleared by both doctors," coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. "... I think it speaks volumes for Broderick and what he's been doing here the last couple of months. So I just think, like anything, when a player comes off of a medical clearance, you can't just go to a hundred miles an hour. And I think you'll see that in how his reps go and so forth.

"But Broderick, he's been a starter here. He gives us position flex. ... Broderick, he's a starter. He's a starter-level player. He has position flexibility, and that's how we'll get him started."