Justin Herbert, Madison Beer announce engagement

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The NFL season hasn't started yet, but Justin Herbert's already got a ring on his mind.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback announced his engagement to Madison Beer. The couple shared the news on Tuesday in a joint post on Instagram, captioned with a simple message: "Meet my fiancé."

Herbert and Beer were first spotted together in August 2025 on the set of a music video Beer was shooting, which began to spark dating rumors. Beer would appear at Chargers games throughout the fall, with the dating rumors seemingly confirmed when the two shared a kiss on the sideline before the Chargers' Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. The pair attended a Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game together later that autumn. The duo was also spotted sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena supporting the Los Angeles Lakers.

The star quarterback co-starred in the music video for Beer's song "lovergirl," which was released in May as part of her latest album "locket deluxe."

Herbert missed Phase 2 of the team's voluntary offseason program to support Beer on tour. When asked about his reaction to the QB's absence, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he offered: "Do you need a ride to the airport?"

Harbaugh also said he was "happy" the quarterback was supporting Beer on tour.

The couple's announcement post amassed over 800,000 likes on Instagram within an hour of its posting, with the official NFL account among the well-wishers in the comment section.