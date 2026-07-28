Eagles, DT Jalen Carter agree to four-year, $152M extension

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The Philadelphia Eagles are signing two-time Pro Bowl selection Jalen Carter to a four-year, $152 million extension worth up to $160 million, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $106 million guaranteed. The contract is the richest for a defensive tackle in NFL history in both guaranteed money and average annual value ($38 million).

Carter, 25, has been selected to each of the past two Pro Bowls. He has 13.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits and 108 tackles in his first three seasons.

The Eagles picked up Carter's fifth-year option for the 2027 season earlier this year. With the extension, he will now be under contract through the 2031 season.