Kyle Shanahan not at fault for car crash, California Highway Patrol records show

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was not at fault for the July 14 accident that left him with multiple injuries, according to the findings of the California Highway Patrol's Crash Reporting System.

Those records reveal that while Shanahan was holding and using a cellphone at the time of the crash, a 21-year-old woman was at fault for the accident.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the woman, driving a blue 2025 Mercedes SUV, made an unsafe turn while going in the opposite direction of Shanahan on a four-lane street in Palo Alto.

Consistent with the accident report from the Palo Alto Police Department, neither Shanahan nor the woman received a citation for the crash. The crash report, like the accident report, also indicates that neither driver had been drinking at the time of the crash.

According to the crash report, Shanahan was driving a black 2023 Tesla sedan south on Alma Street in Palo Alto with the woman traveling north at the time of the collision. The accident took place at 6:12 p.m. PT on July 14 at the intersection of Alma Street and Hamilton Avenue in Palo Alto.

The crash report also says that both drivers were wearing seat belts and that both airbags deployed at the time of the accident, which took place in a 25 mph zone. Chris Simms, an NBC Sports analyst and close friend of Shanahan's, said Monday that Shanahan was returning from a chiropractic adjustment at the time of the accident.

Sources told ESPN that Shanahan suffered a concussion, a broken left hand, three broken ribs and a broken nose in addition to receiving 40 stitches in his face. The Niners announced Saturday that Shanahan was involved in the crash and that he will be limited in the early parts of training camp.

Niners general manager John Lynch declined to offer details of what he'd been told about how the crash occurred but said Shanahan would return to full coaching duties once his concussion symptoms clear.

Shanahan has been present for at least part of the first two practices since camp opened Sunday. He was at Sunday's practice for about 30 minutes, coming out to the field midway through team drills and watching with Lynch before heading back inside.

On Monday, Shanahan again came out during team drills and stayed through the end of the practice. He has worn sunglasses to both practices as his black eyes continue to heal and has been sporting a cast on his left hand. The Niners are scheduled to have a closed jog-through session Tuesday.