Vita Vea trade request: Five NFL team fits for the Bucs DT

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a precarious spot with multiple star players. Known for their penchant for paying stars, the Bucs' lack of progress in contract talks have resulted in defensive tackle Vita Vea requesting a trade and quarterback Baker Mayfield ready to play out the final year of his deal before potentially hitting free agency. This suggests a team coming off a disappointing 2025 is ready to reset its books -- and possibly get younger in spots.

We'll focus more on Vea, who is the more pressing and immediate concern. While Mayfield has said he'd play for the Bucs with a clear conscience in 2026, new deal or not, Vea wants out and formally requested a trade on Monday. Per a source, talks with Tampa Bay have gone "nowhere," and the $18 million due to Vea in 2026 is below market value for a two-time Pro Bowler who still commands double-teams.

In fact, Vea and Cincinnati's Dexter Lawrence II are the only NFL players with at least 60 pressures from the nose tackle spot over the past three seasons. Vea's 65.6% double-team rate ranks ninth among all NFL players. Lawrence was traded from New York to Cincinnati in exchange for the 10th overall pick in April, earning a one-year, $28 million extension from the Bengals afterward. At 31, Vea is three years older than Lawrence, but the larger point is elite interior players always have considerable value. And Vea's value should fall somewhere closely behind Lawrence.

Teams I've consulted have their doubts about whether Tampa Bay would actually deal Vea. That's not the franchise's style. But if it does, here are five potential team fits, gathered after a quick canvas of the league and exchanging a few texts with executives who typically have the pulse on such things.

Jump to a team fit:

LV | NE | LAC

CAR | SF

The ties are obvious. Second-year general manager John Spytek was a longtime Buccaneers executive who played a role in drafting Vea out of Washington in 2018. The Raiders' current defensive tackles are a journeyman (Adam Butler) and a promising 2024 seventh-rounder (Jonah Laulu). So there's plenty of room for reinforcements.

The downside: The Raiders are in the middle of a significant rebuild and skew young. And they've already spent big in free agency on defensive players such as linebacker Quay Walker and corner Eric Stokes (re-signing). They have $14 million in cap space, but is an older veteran really the player they're looking for this season?

The Patriots are a fit due to their 3-4 defensive front and considerable cap space, as they have nearly $35 million remaining for 2026. Above all else, New England truly needs an edge rusher. But there aren't ready-made solutions available at that spot. So, the next best thing would be to locate a disruptor inside to pair with Milton Williams.

The Patriots feel their roster is better now than it was last season, when they represented the AFC in Super Bowl LX. Getting one more high-quality defensive piece would reinforce that feeling.

The Chargers have more than $40 million in cap space, and while starting nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is capable, he is not Vea. Pairing Vea with Teair Tart along their 3-4 front -- with Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack rushing off the edge and Derwin James Jr. patrolling the secondary -- sounds like a winning formula for new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, who replaces now-Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

General manager Joe Hortiz typically prefers to build through the draft, so Los Angeles' appetite for a splash trade might be suppressed. But it's still worth a call.

Carolina also employs a 3-4 front that would suit Vea well. He could play nose tackle between defensive ends Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton. Bobby Brown III, last year's free agent nose tackle, was just OK last season.

The Panthers know Vea well, playing him twice a season in the NFC South. They are somewhat low on cap space (around $8 million), but they have spent two years rebuilding the defense and could use a boost for a pass rush which recently lost second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton to a knee injury.

Yes, intradivision deals are still unsavory in some league circles. But sentiment is slowly changing, as teams become more open to this concept if the value is good.

San Francisco has already swung a trade for an interior lineman, sending a third-rounder to Dallas for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in March. But both of its edge rushers (Joey Bosa and Mykel Williams) are coming off injury. Manufacturing a pass rush is a must (the 49ers were last in the NFL with 20 sacks last season), and Vea has 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

The 49ers are another 3-4 front team that is loaded with cap space (around $71 million). And for the first time in a long time, San Francisco isn't faced with having to pay an in-house star, as its core pieces are secure contractually.

One more sweetener: Vea is from nearby Stanford, California.