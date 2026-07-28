Colts GM sees QB room with Anthony Richardson, despite trade ask

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WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he envisions a final roster with all three of his top quarterbacks -- despite Anthony Richardson's trade request earlier this year.

Ballard didn't completely rule out a trade of the 2023 No. 4 draft pick, but he reiterated that he's not inclined to deal Richardson, who hasn't rescinded his trade request, without significant compensation.

"I think they're realistic and we're realistic," Ballard said Tuesday about Richardson's camp and the team. "We're not just giving him away. I'm not going to do that."

Before Richardson relented and finally reported for voluntary offseason workouts in May, the organization seemed to be moving forward with starter Daniel Jones being backed up by 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard. Coach Shane Steichen, specifically, seemed to signal that was his intent.

But with no trade materializing, and with Richardson still having value in Ballard's view, the organization's disposition might be changing. When asked directly whether his intention is to keep all three quarterbacks, Ballard said, "That's my intention right now."

One variable to consider is the guaranteed $4.24 million roster bonus that Richardson is owed within the first 15 days of training camp. That bonus is due regardless of what roster decisions the Colts make between now and then, leaving just $1.145 million in base salary remaining for 2026. That could, in theory, make Richardson more appealing to a team interested in trading for him.

Richardson started a combined 15 games for the Colts in 2023 and 2024, but injuries and inconsistent performance prompted the Colts to consider other options. They landed on Jones, who enters camp as the starter with a new two-year contract extension despite coming off a torn Achilles.

Conversation eventually turned to Ballard himself, who is in the final year of his contract as he enters his 10th season with the Colts despite a stint that includes just one playoff victory (in the 2018 season).

Asked whether he expected an extension, Ballard balked, then went a step further.

"I wouldn't do [an extension]," Ballard said. "I'm in the last year of my deal. We need to win."

Ballard and Steichen are on notice from ownership. Principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon strongly suggested to reporters in January that without significant improvement in 2026, leadership changes are likely.

In other news, Ballard did not shed light on the status of contract talks with running back Jonathan Taylor or guard Quenton Nelson. He did say that Taylor is "in a good spot," dispelling concerns Taylor could have a repeat of his 2023 contract standoff with the team.

Finally, Ballard conceded that receiver Alec Pierce's ankle injury could sideline him "a week or two." Pierce was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Monday. The Colts have not ruled out adding a veteran wide receiver following the offseason trade of Michael Pittman Jr.