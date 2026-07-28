Cousins gets nod over Fernando Mendoza to open Raiders camp

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak announced Tuesday that four-time Pro Bowl selection Kirk Cousins will be the starting quarterback over first overall pick Fernando Mendoza to begin training camp.

"When we go out to practice [on Wednesday], Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback," Kubiak said. "He's the guy, and he deserves it because he's played really good football. But I want Fernando and Aidan [O'Connell] to push him."

Kubiak's decision comes as no surprise. Cousins, who signed with Las Vegas in the offseason, played the majority of the first-team reps during the offseason program and looked "excellent," according Kubiak. Meanwhile, Mendoza played with the second and third team along with O'Connell.

However, how many reps each quarterback will have with a particular group will be a "moving target," Kubiak said.

"There's going to be times where certain guys are with [the second-team], certain guys are with the [three-team], and the second guy is with the [first-team]." Kubiak said.

From the beginning, Kubiak has shared his belief of having a young quarterback play and learn behind a veteran instead of being handed the keys to the offense right away. That philosophy, which is shared by general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady, factored into bringing in Cousins after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons in March.

Cousins is entering his 15th season in the league. Before a two-year stint in Atlanta, he played six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, including three when Kubiak was the team's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-21).

During that stretch with Kubiak in Minnesota, Cousins passed for 12,089 yards, 94 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, and he had a completion rate of 67.6%. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator in 2021 when Cousins was named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns with a passer rating of 103.1 and a completion rate of 66.3%.

"I would say [Cousins'] value as a player on our team is the most important thing," Kubiak said. "We brought him to play really good football."

As for Mendoza, Kubiak's evaluation of the Heisman Trophy winner will be more than just charting completions and interceptions. He wants to see how well Mendoza handles adversity, his ability to correct mistakes and his demeanor.

"We put a lot on his plate during the offseason. We expect a lot out of him as these practices start coming," Kubiak said.