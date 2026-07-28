Jones optimistic about Cowboys, likes 'what we put together'

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As the Dallas Cowboys open training camp this week in Oxnard, California, owner and general manager Jerry Jones is confident he has put together a roster good enough to compete for the Super Bowl.

"And if you contend, you've got a real chance of being in the game," Jones said during a more than 40-minute state of the Cowboys news conference on Tuesday. "I think those are the kinds of things that I don't believe are outlandish or a reach to expect. So, that's a successful season."

The Cowboys' championship drought is now at 30 years, dating back to Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, including a 7-9-1 finish in 2025, Brian Schottenheimer's first as head coach.

But Jones was quick to point out that the competitors in Super Bowl LX in February, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, missed the playoffs in 2024 before making their runs through the NFC and AFC.

"I was really about as encouraged with the two teams in the Super Bowl as far as getting back to a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys as I've ever been," Jones said.

As positive as Jones feels about the roster entering camp, he said he is not afraid of "giving up the future" to land a big-time player to help the team now. Jones said he had discussions with another owner as recently as Monday about a potential move, but he would not characterize the talks other than to say it was a "very legitimate discussion."

Jones mentioned a playmaker on defense, like a pass rusher or linebacker.

"Again, a top pick is expendable this year for me to add somebody that meaningfully would pretty obviously help us now," Jones said, adding, "I'm not just looking for a player. I'm looking for somebody to add to the mix."

The Cowboys were in the mix earlier in the offseason for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby before his trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell apart over a failed physical. Jones said the Cowboys did not pull out of those talks after the trade did not happen, but he did not want to talk further about Crosby because "he's a Raider."

Jones acknowledged the Cowboys have had a quieter offseason, especially when it comes to contract talks, but he believes the team has been active in revamping the defensive coaching staff and personnel. He also believes how the team handled the George Pickens situation can be a win-win for both sides even if Pickens has another All-Pro-type season.

The Cowboys opted to not engage in negotiations on a long-term deal with Pickens, who had 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year in Dallas, which kept the drama at a minimum.

Pickens participated in the mandatory minicamp and was on the team's charter flight to Los Angeles on Monday.

"He's a valued part of our aspirations and our potential success. The combination that he has with the other talent on the team, I think will make you feel pretty positive about what we've got a chance to do," Jones said. "For the way we have worked this out is the way it fit. I'm proud that he will work it that way. I'm proud that he will. I hope that he comes out here and is the most prolific, successful receiver in the NFL this year. And how would you like to be a free agent and with his credentials and step out there and have a year like that? So I wish all of that because if that happens, that was good for us."

Jones said he feels personal pressure for the Cowboys to succeed this year "for all the obvious reasons. We've got certain things in place here that won't stay in place," he said, referring to ever-changing roster makeup and salary-cap costs in the future.

The Cowboys' first practice is Wednesday.

"Bottom line is I love the excitement," Jones said. "You guys, for all practical purposes, don't expect us to be a contender in the Super Bowl. Y'all don't. Why would you? I like that. I do. I like that. And I like what we put together to show you that we can do it."