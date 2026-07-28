Sources: Browns, Denzel Ward agree to 2-year, $62.2M extension

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The Cleveland Browns and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward reached agreement on a two-year, $62.2 million deal that includes $52.3 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The $31.1 million annual average value makes Ward the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history for the second time in his career.

Ward, 29, had two years but no guaranteed salary remaining on the five-year, $100 million extension he signed in April 2022.

In the aftermath of the Browns dealing defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June, Ward became Cleveland's longest-tenured player.

He had declared his commitment to the organization when he spoke at his inaugural celebrity softball game days after the trade. Browns general manager Andrew Berry also stated his desire to keep Ward, who grew up in a Cleveland suburb.

Last season, Ward recorded 39 tackles and an interception in 15 games played.

The No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has 18 interceptions, 104 passes defended and 361 tackles in eight seasons.