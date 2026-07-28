Jets' Smith rues being 'distraction' after dispute with girlfriend

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith expressed regret Tuesday that he disrupted the team's "positive momentum" from the offseason after being involved in a dispute last month with a former girlfriend.

The dispute went viral on social media and resulted in a police investigation that yielded no arrests and no charges.

"I really hate the fact that something I was a part of could've been a distraction for this team, my teammates and this organization because a lot of hard work has been put in," said Smith, who addressed the allegations for the first time on the day veterans reported to training camp.

"A lot of guys have put in a lot of work for us to be in a good spot as a team. I'm happy that I'm able to put this behind me. I'm looking forward to moving forward."

Smith, 35, said he discussed the matter with coach Aaron Glenn, general manager Darren Mougey and the team's veteran leaders, though he declined to elaborate on what was said. Smith said he was simply looking forward to Wednesday's practice and the season ahead.

Davie, Florida, police officers were summoned to Smith's home June 21 after a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend called 911 and said she was assaulted by him. She posted a video to Instagram of a dispute with Smith, saying on camera that he "ran outside and attacked me."

Smith had two scratches on his face and a knot on the back of his head, according to the incident report. The woman, Kristen Stubbs, had a small cut along the webbing of her right hand between her thumb and pointer finger. She also had a bruise on her left arm but "no observable injuries to her facial area."

After initially saying the case was closed, police investigated and ultimately declared it inactive in large part because neither Smith nor Stubbs provided requested follow-up statements.

Smith was involved in three separate encounters with Davie police over a three-month period. The other two were traffic stops.

In April, Smith was pulled over while driving a Rolls-Royce due to improper vehicle tags, and he also could not provide a physical driver's license. On July 6, he was stopped in an Aston Martin for driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone and once again failing to present a license. He received two traffic citations resulting in roughly $400 in fines with no mandatory court appearance.

Smith, acquired in a March trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, said he's "a lot more wiser" than he was in his first stint with the Jets from 2013 to 2016. He was their second-round pick in 2013 and became an immediate starter. He said he is grateful to have another shot with the Jets.

"I'm so excited, I can't describe how excited I am," he said.

Linebacker Demario Davis, one of the team's veteran leaders, confirmed that he spoke to Smith about the off-the-field allegations.

"We have a tight brotherhood in this locker room," Davis said. "Nobody is operating in a silo on this team, and we need that. People need space where they can have people they know and trust that will protect them the right way."

The Jets made two roster moves, placing edge defender Joseph Ossai on the physically unable to perform list and removing wide receiver Tim Patrick from the PUP list after he passed his physical.