Commanders tab ex-All-Pro WR Wes Welker to coach tight ends

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ASHBURN, Va. -- Former All-Pro receiver Wes Welker will coach the Washington Commanders' tight ends after the team fired its previous position coach Monday.

Welker, who joined Washington's staff a year ago and was elevated to an offensive assistant this offseason, worked with the tight ends when Ben Steele was initially suspended by the Commanders after being charged with driving while intoxicated in Loudoun County, Virginia -- where the team practices.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said that the Commanders haven't yet settled on Welker's official title but that he will be in charge of the position group. Pass game coordinator David Raih worked with the tight ends the past two seasons and in the spring as well.

Steele was pulled over at 1:15 a.m. on June 7 for suspicion of DWI and refused a breath test as well as a blood test. He also was charged with resisting and obstruction without force. He has a court date Aug. 13. Washington suspended Steele for the last two voluntary spring practices as well as the three-day mandatory minicamp.

Welker joined the Commanders as a personnel analyst in 2025 after he was fired as Miami's receivers coach. He also was a receivers coach for San Francisco from 2019 to 2021, when he left to join the Dolphins.

Welker led the NFL in receptions three times as a slot receiver with New England. He also made five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, including two first-team honors, while with the Patriots.