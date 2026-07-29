Lions' Campbell: Arnold's release 'unfortunate' but for the best

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- As Detroit Lions veterans reported to training camp this week, coach Dan Campbell addressed the team for the first time about the release of former CB Terrion Arnold on Tuesday night.

Arnold, a 2024 first-round draft pick out of Alabama, was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping before being released by the Lions in June.

Campbell described the situation to part ways as being difficult but necessary.

"It stinks. You never want to let go of a player -- especially somebody that you've been around for a while here and you drafted and all that, and it's unfortunate," Campbell said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "But we made the move we felt was best for us."

Arnold's absence has seemingly opened up the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed, and Campbell doesn't have any concern about filling that role with the current pieces on the roster.

"We feel pretty good in that room with the competition and those guys between veterans, young guys and ability," Campbell said.

The Lions drafted Arizona State corner Keith Abney II in the fifth round of this year's draft. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Rock Ya-Sin and veterans Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside and Roger McCreary will also likely be in the picture as they battle for the lead spot throughout camp.

Arnold turned himself in June 24 in connection with a February 2026 kidnapping and robbery incident in the Tampa area. He is currently out on a $1 million bond and is subject to home confinement with the exception of work and legal appointments. He cleared waivers and has become an unrestricted free agent as he is awaiting trial.