Eagles OLB Jonathan Greenard lands on PUP with pec strain

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PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard will be placed on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a pec strain while lifting before camp.

It is not expected to be a long-term issue, according to the team.

Philadelphia acquired Greenard, 29, in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings during draft weekend in April and agreed to a lucrative new deal with the star linebacker.

The Eagles sent two third-round draft picks -- the No. 98 pick in this year's draft and a third-rounder next year -- to the Vikings for Greenard, who then agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that also includes $50 million in guaranteed money.

The addition of Greenard helped offset the loss of Jaelan Phillips, who signed him a four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Greenard is expected to assume a starting role for the Super Bowl-hopeful Eagles, leading a group that also includes Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith Jr.

Greenard had three sacks in 12 games last season after a pair of double-digit sack campaigns the previous two years in Minnesota.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Vikings in 2024. He recorded 12.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Vikings but was slowed by a shoulder injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery in 2025.