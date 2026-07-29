Star RBs Robinson, Gibbs appear to be hold-ins while seeking deals

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Star running backs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs appear to be hold-ins as they seek new contracts.

Neither Robinson nor Gibbs was participating Wednesday with the Atlanta Falcons or Detroit Lions, respectively, in the first training camp practice for both teams. Both players have had conversations with their teams this offseason about potential long-term contracts.

Both players are expected to reset the running back market with their deals. The Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley is currently the NFL's highest-paid running back, with his contract worth an annual average of $20.6 million.

Pro Bowl running backs Bijan Robinson (far left) and Jahmyr Gibbs (far right) are not practicing with their teams as they seek new long-term contracts. AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez

The Lions and Falcons exercised the fifth-year options on Robinson's and Gibbs' rookie contracts this year, putting both players under contract through the 2027 season.

Robinson has been selected to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro last season when he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,478) and scrimmage yards (2,298 -- a Falcons record). He has 5,648 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns in his first three seasons since being picked No. 8 by the Falcons in the 2023 draft.

Gibbs has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons since the Lions selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He is viewed as one of the most electrifying players in the league with his blazing speed coupled with his ability as both a runner and receiver.

In his first three seasons, he has 5,029 yards from scrimmage and 49 total touchdowns.

"It'll come as it comes. I think that's the best way to say it," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday when asked if there was an update on a potential Gibbs contract extension. "This is both sides working through something and we'll take it as it comes, but that's where it is."

ESPN's Eric Woodyard and Marc Raimondi contributed to this report.