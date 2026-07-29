Ravens' Madubuike (neck) practices for 1st time in 10 months

Lamar Jackson or the Ravens: Who's under more pressure this season? (1:48)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike practiced for the first time in 10 months on Wednesday, which provided a celebratory start to the Baltimore Ravens' first training camp under coach Jesse Minter.

Madubuike, 28, passed his physical Wednesday and was removed from the physically unable to perform list.

He suffered a career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season and missed the final 15 games of the season. Then, in April, he had neck surgery, which left his doctors believing he would be able to resume playing this season.

The Ravens placed Madubuike on the PUP list Saturday as a precaution heading into training camp, but Ravens officials indicated this offseason that his rehab was moving in the right direction. On Wednesday, he participated in his first practice since early September.

Madubuike's return represents a huge boost to a Ravens defense that finished 24th last season and struggled to get to the quarterback without him. Baltimore's 30 sacks last season were tied for the second-fewest in franchise history.

A third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike has become Baltimore's most disruptive player up front. From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27, Madubuike's 21.5 sacks were the most by an NFL defensive tackle. His 69 career quarterback hits are the most on the Ravens since 2020.

Baltimore looks more formidable up front with the return of Madubuike and the addition of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has 74.5 sacks over the last six seasons. Last year, the Ravens were one of five teams with a pass rush win rate below 30%, according to ESPN Analytics.

Madubuike's health had been one of the biggest question marks surrounding the Ravens this offseason. Ravens officials were vague about his long-term status during the season, and Madubuike has not spoken to reporters since the injury.

There had been recent signs of optimism. On Jan. 30, Madubuike wrote "Good news" on social media with the prayer hands emoji. In May, Minter indicated Madubuike was participating in certain parts of the team's offseason workout program, saying, Madubuike is "trending in the right direction."

Madubuike delivered his breakout season in 2023 when he recorded a career-high 13 sacks. That offseason, he signed a four-year, $98 million contract that included $75.5 million guaranteed. His $22 million salary this season ranks second among all interior defensive linemen.

When veteran players reported to camp Tuesday, they expressed optimism about Madubuike returning to the practice field.

"I know how badly he wants it and how much playing here means to him," tight end Mark Andrews said Tuesday.