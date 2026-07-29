Jayden Daniels on Commanders leadership: 'My team for sure'

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ASHBURN, Va. -- Quarterback Jayden Daniels says with strong veteran leaders Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz no longer with the Washington Commanders, it feels more like "my team."

Daniels, entering his third season, had a locker near Wagner's his first two seasons and sat by him in team meetings -- first row in the center. He talked often with Ertz as well but was particularly close to Wagner.

"When Bobby was here, you have a Hall of Fame linebacker who has done a lot, a big brother to me," Daniels said Wednesday. "I picked up on stuff he did and how he led and how he used his voice in certain situations. Now he's not here, now it's my team for sure."

Coach Dan Quinn said the staff is hearing Daniels correct teammates more at the line of scrimmage, letting them know to line up in a different place, for example.

"That's probably the best example of his leadership," Quinn said.

Daniels organized multiple offseason workouts in California, including one earlier this month that was attended by at least 10 teammates. During the spring, he and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota would hold film sessions with the receivers -- something they have typically done in season, but not in the spring.

"He's a laid-back guy and leads by example, 'Hey, I want this route like this. Hey, what do you think about this?'" wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. "Having those conversations, texting me, sending clips [of plays] and showing the initiative to get guys together on multiple occasions, it says a lot about your franchise quarterback."

Daniels was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 as he led the Commanders to a 12-5 regular season and their first NFC Championship Game berth since the 1991 season.

Last year, he played four full games as multiple injuries -- knee, hamstring and elbow -- derailed his season.

"It left a bitter taste in my mouth," Daniels said.

The result is a player who has endured multiple experiences in his first two seasons. That's partly why McLaurin said he thinks Daniels can take even more charge this season, using the lessons learned from leaders such as Wagner and Ertz, who are both free agents.

"This year, I have more of my voice and you mature over the years," Daniels said. "You go through different things, so you mature in this league. Now it's being more intentional, not only with myself but getting guys ready and rallying the troops."

But he laughed when it was pointed out that rookies Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams look to him for advice.

"I'm still young, so you ain't got to age me," Daniels said. "But it's dope. I was blessed to have teammates who had a lot of knowledge."