Sources: Browns, Grant Delpit agree to 3-year, $48M extension

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Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit is signing a three-year, $48 million extension that also includes $35 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

The extension, negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First, is the second in two days for a key player in the team's secondary.

On Tuesday, cornerback Denzel Ward agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension that includes $52.3 million guaranteed, sources told Schefter and Rapoport. The $31.1 million annual average value makes Ward the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history for the second time in his career.

In the aftermath of the Browns dealing defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June, the Browns have now reached extensions with Ward and Delpit, the team's two remaining longest-tenured players.

Delpit, who turns 28 in September, was entering the final year of a three-year, $36 million extension he signed in 2023 and had no remaining guaranteed salary.

Delpit ranked fourth on the Browns last season in tackles (89), sacks (3) and recorded an interception.

The No. 44 pick in the 2020 draft, Delpit has seven interceptions, 21 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and 451 tackles in his five NFL seasons.