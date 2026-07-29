Bengals' Shemar Stewart carted off with left leg injury

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CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart was carted off the field Wednesday with a left leg injury suffered during the first day of training camp.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the severity had yet to be determined following imaging done at Paycor Stadium. He was spotted in a protective leg brace on his left leg and was on crutches.

Stewart, the team's first-round pick in 2025, battled injuries last season. He totaled one sack in eight games.

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart was carted off the field after suffering an apparent left leg injury during the first day of training camp. AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar

Earlier in the week, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke glowingly of the former Texas A&M player.

"He gives us great versatility," Golden said. "We should see a huge jump with him, to be honest with you."

The first day of Bengals training camp also featured a small skirmish and a flying helmet.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is no stranger to confrontation, got into a tussle with cornerbacks DJ Turner II and Jalen Davis during team drills. Chase ended up with Turner's helmet and proceeded to launch it into the air before he and Davis continued jawing. All involved parties finished the practice that was edgier than typical opening days of camp.

"We just want to come out and have a different mentality," Davis said after practice. "And that's what came out."

Cincinnati is coming off a six-win season and its third straight year without a playoff appearance. The defense, which has been much maligned for the last two of those seasons, received several significant upgrades, including defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Turner is coming off of a career year. By the end of last season, he was tasked with following the opposing team's best wide receiver. For Cincinnati, that guy is Chase, who was named an All-Pro selection for the second straight year.

And for Turner, there was nothing to Wednesday's scuffle.

"Everybody wants to win," said Turner, who also said that brothers fight all the time. "[It's] just competitive. That's all there is to it."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Chase and Turner are two of the best players in the league at their respective positions and if that's what they need to sharpen their skills before the season opener, he's all for it.

However, there is one caveat -- as long as it doesn't interrupt practice.

"If you can maybe punch somebody in the face in maybe 15 to 20 seconds and then get back lined up, that's probably ideal," Burrow said.