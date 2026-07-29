Chiefs' Reid: Eric Bieniemy's wife out of ICU, 'doing great'

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave a positive update Wednesday on the condition of Mia Bieniemy, the wife of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy who was allegedly shot multiple times by the couple's son Sunday night at the family's home in Virginia.

"She's doing great," Reid said of Mia Bieniemy, who is 57. "She's doing better and great from where she was. [She's] out of the ICU unit and making progress, so we're happy about that."

Eric Bieniemy left the Chiefs' training camp Sunday night to be with his wife. Reid said there's still no timetable on Bieniemy's return to the Chiefs.

"That part's important, that that's taking place," Reid said. He later added: "Eric's a big part of this. We love having him here, but it's important that he takes care of business and everybody knows that. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing, but he's got to take care of that first."

Since Sunday night, Mia Bieniemy has been hospitalized and in stable condition. Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed Monday that a woman was being treated for "serious injuries" from multiple gunshot wounds but did not disclose her identity. Sources told ESPN that Mia Bieniemy was shot in the chest and arm.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. He is being held without bond at a detention center in Loudoun County, according to police.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leah Paul said Monday that police responded to a report of a shooting at a home located on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. ET Sunday. The sheriff's office also said Monday that its investigation was ongoing.

While the Chiefs continue their camp on the campus of Missouri Western State, Joe Bleymaier, the passing game coordinator, has taken over Eric Bieniemy's duties.

"I just want to make sure she's taken care of -- and Eric [Bieniemy III], too," Reid said of Mia Bieniemy and her oldest son, who has cerebral palsy. "[Eric Bieniemy's] got the other part of that that he's got to sort out. Let him take care of that.

"We stay in touch with him and keep him abreast of everything that's going on. He's got the tape that he can watch in whatever spare time he's got there."