Sources: Saints' Bryan Bresee feared to have torn ACL

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is feared to have torn his ACL on Wednesday, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Bresee is having further testing, but a torn ACL would end his 2026 season.

The injury likely occurred during the Saints' first practice of training camp at their facility in Metairie. Bresee worked with the first unit in 11-on-11 drills during that practice.

Bresee, 24, was poised to be a key piece of the Saints' interior defensive line for the third straight season. The 2023 first-round pick has started 26 games, including 15 last season. The Saints recently picked up their 2027 fifth-year option worth $13.9 million.

Bresee previously tore his left ACL at the beginning of his 2021 season at Clemson.