Sean Payton: Broncos 'staying the course' with Jonathon Cooper

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said the team is "staying the course" as outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper participates in training camp practices, meetings and other team activities.

Cooper was arrested twice in a seven-day span in June on domestic violence charges and was excused from the team's mandatory minicamp that month.

"We're staying the course with the league protocol, with the club protocol, relative to what we've been advised to do," Payton said. "... There's a schedule to this, a course we have to follow."

Cooper faces a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and three misdemeanors, including violating a protection order, after he was arrested June 4 and then again June 11 after incidents with his girlfriend. The felony charge stems from the first arrest after the results of a forensic examination of Cooper's girlfriend by a nurse concluded Cooper's girlfriend had suffered injury.

Cooper is scheduled to appear in Douglas County (Colorado) court Aug. 31 for an arraignment, so it is possible a potential trial date would come during the season. Cooper was excused from the team's minicamp after the second arrest as the Broncos issued a statement at the time that they were "disappointed."

Cooper, 28, also faces the possibility of an NFL suspension of up to six games under the league's personal conduct policy. He formally reported for training camp Tuesday with the rest of the veteran teammates, and he took part in Wednesday's practice, the team's first on-field work of camp.

Payton has consistently deferred to the NFL's investigation and the legal process when he has discussed the team's approach with the sixth-year linebacker in recent weeks. Payton said Wednesday that the Broncos had set guidelines for Cooper after the arrest and that those included therapy.

"There's a process relative to the league, relative to the legal process, and then as that all comes together, we can make the right decision [on Cooper's future with the team]," Payton said. "And that's simply it."

Payton was also asked specifically Wednesday about the affidavit that was included in the police investigation into Cooper's first arrest that included the report from the medical exam of Cooper's girlfriend. In it a nurse wrote that the woman experienced a physical injury from being choked that led to a "substantial risk of death" or substantial risk of injury, including the possibility of traumatic brain injury.

"I don't have any comment on the specifics because I think when it's finally finished, we'll all have a better feel," Payton said. "It's unfair for me to answer any of those questions right now without having the totality of it finalized."

Payton also seemed to indicate the possibility of a settlement, adding, "I think it will come sooner than later."

Cooper was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft and has 31.5 sacks in 81 career games with the Brocnos, including eight last season. He has started every game in each of the last three seasons.