49ers have 'concern' over Pearsall's latest knee flare up

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After just three training camp practices, San Francisco 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall did not participate on Wednesday because of swelling in the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

That's the same injury that cost Pearsall all or part of 10 games last season. The Niners said Wednesday they have some "concern" about Pearsall's latest knee flare up and they are "exploring all options" when it comes to what the next step. That figures to include potential surgical solutions for an injury that has plagued Pearsall off and on since Week 4 of last season.

Pearsall initially suffered the injury in a Sept. 28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That followed a week in which he dealt with soreness in his left knee and was listed as questionable before playing against the Jaguars.

From there, Pearsall missed the next six games before returning on Nov. 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. He played in the following four games before agitating the knee and an ankle against the Tennessee Titans. He missed the next game against the Indianapolis Colts, returned against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 28 then missed the next two games before returning in the NFC Divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pearsall had no catches or yards in that season-ending loss and finished his second NFL season with 36 receptions for 528 yards and no touchdowns while playing in 10 games (including the postseason).

With fellow receiver Christian Kirk dealing with a calf injury and also missing practice, the Niners are already down two of their presumptive top three wideouts. That leaves an opening for others, such as Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling to get more opportunities as they did on Wednesday.

"They're getting better," offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. "I've just seen a lot of growth across the board. Those guys come out every day with the right mindset. They're on their assignments, they're working, they're competing. It's going to be fun to watch that room kind of become what it does over this next however many weeks of training camp. It's one of the positions where we have a lot of competition and I'm excited to see where it goes."

Pearsall's injury wasn't the only one the Niners added to their growing list on Wednesday. Safety Malik Mustapha, who is battling Marques Sigle for a starting spot, is battling a hamstring strain, and running back Jordan James, the early leader to backup Christian McCaffrey, has a rib fracture. Both suffered injuries in Monday's practice and will miss some time.

Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (high ankle sprain) and defensive tackle Gracen Halton (knee bone bruise) have already been out with injuries suffered in previous practices.