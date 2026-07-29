Puka Nacua says it 'never crossed my mind' to not take part in camp

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LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua said despite entering a contract year, "it never crossed [his] mind" not to show up and take part in training camp.

Nacua referenced the support he felt from his teammates and the organization after a civil lawsuit was filed against him in March that alleged he made an "unprovoked antisemitic statement" toward a woman and later bit her on the shoulder.

"No, not really," Nacua said when asked whether he gave any consideration to not showing up or not practicing. "I think the game of football is a safe place for me and I enjoy that. There have been things outside of my control that I think have impacted the way I've been able to kind of focus and enjoy this game of football. But coming out here and seeing that jersey No. 12 hung up in my locker is something that I don't take for granted.

"And being around this group of guys, I think of all the guys that have reached out in this offseason to be there by my side. And then when we're here in the meeting room, just the level of connection that I feel like I have with all the guys out there, it never crossed my mind that I don't want to be out here with these guys."

Nacua said he didn't have an update on his legal situation. In March, Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, said in a statement obtained by ABC News that Nacua denies the allegations in the lawsuit "in the strongest possible terms."

When asked whether the lawsuit is a distraction going into the season, Nacua said, "I wouldn't say so."

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he's "been really proud" of what Nacua has been doing "and how he's taken accountability for some of the things that we can learn from."

"I want to just be able to see him continue to be that positive influence both on the field and off the field," McVay said. "And he's taken those steps. And I am hopeful that we'll be together for a really long time. It's hard to say ... I don't know that I can really say this timeline or stuff like that because I don't think you want to dangle a carrot that way.

"I think he's inspired to do right because his heart is right. And then I think the contract and things like that will take care of itself because he's an incredible player and like anything else, he's continuing to mature as a man."

In December, Nacua issued a statement apologizing for performing a gesture on an internet livestream that was "antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people." He made the gesture with two internet streamers, who suggested he perform the gesture as part of his next touchdown celebration. In the statement, Nacua said "at the time he had no idea" of the nature of the gesture.

Nacua said he feels "very confident" the off-the-field issues are behind him.

"There's definitely trying to take accountability for the things that I know that I can continue to change and can grow in ways that I know that have helped me feel as best as I can when I step out here on the football field and outside of the football field," Nacua said.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick in 2023, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. In March, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

In 16 games last season, Nacua had 129 catches for 1,715 yards and ten touchdowns.