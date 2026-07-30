Versatile Taysom Hill not returning to Saints for 10th season

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NEW ORLEANS -- Taysom Hill won't be returning to the New Orleans Saints for a 10th season, he confirmed in a statement posted to social media Wednesday night.

Hill did not say whether he intended to retire, leaving the door open to playing elsewhere this season.

In his first public comments since the end of the 2025 season, Hill thanked the Saints and their fans for his nine seasons in New Orleans, explaining that he's taken time this offseason to figure out what comes next.

"I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards," Hill said in his post. "As training camp begins, I didn't want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude."

Taysom Hill is the only NFL player in the Super Bowl era to have thrown for more than 1,000 yards, rushed for more than 1,000 yards and have more than 1,000 yards receiving. He is one of only five players to have at least 10 touchdowns in each category. AP Photo/Ella Hall

Hill was known as the "Swiss Army knife" during his time in New Orleans -- playing at quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver and on special teams -- and was considered one of the most versatile players in franchise history.

"I had always heard, 'If you love New Orleans, New Orleans will love you back,'" Hill said in his post. "That could not have been more true. You exceeded every expectation I had of what it would be like to live and play in a city. The passion, loyalty, and support you showed my family and me over these nine seasons were truly one of a kind.

"... I'm still working through what comes next, but I couldn't move forward without taking the time to say thank you."

If Hill does not play again, he will retire as one of only five players in NFL history to score at least 10 touchdowns each via rushing, receiving and passing. He is the only player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 1,000 yards in all three categories.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Tuesday said he had recently talked to Hill, but he declined to share the details of that conversation. On Wednesday, Loomis praised Hill in a statement, thanking him for being a "great teammate, excellent leader and mentor."

"We thank Taysom for all his great contributions, and we are positive that a day will come when all his accomplishments can be properly celebrated," Loomis said.

Hill, who turns 36 next month, often drew comparisons to players from earlier generations because of his ability to play so many roles.

When he caught his 10th career touchdown pass in 2023 to reach double-digits in all three categories, he became the first player since Hall of Famer Frank Gifford to do so. Gifford accomplished the feat in 1957.

Hill is less than two years removed from a serious knee injury sustained in December 2024. He began the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list but returned to play 13 games. He caught 11 passes, threw one touchdown pass and ran the ball 52 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.

A significant portion of those stats came in Hill's final home game on Dec. 21. The Saints fed him the ball to try to get him 1,000 career receiving yards and also appeared to call plays that would get him in a position to score a touchdown, which he did on the final play of the game.

"We had the touchdown, then the next play he tried to get me another one and then the next play he called the screen to me," Hill said after the game. "I was laughing in my head, and it was like, 'Kellen knows.' So those things don't go unnoticed."

Hill became emotional after the game as he reminisced on his career, although he declined to say at the time whether retirement was on the horizon.

The Saints claimed Hill off waivers from the Green Bay Packers before the 2017 season. He played in 118 regular season games and six postseason games.