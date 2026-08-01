Tons at stake as Colts' Daniel Jones enters proving ground

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WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Perhaps the crescendo of Daniel Jones' NFL career came in the spring of 2023, back when everything seemed on track.

The New York Giants' first-round pick from 2019 -- No. 6 overall -- had just come off the best season of his career and was entrenched as the team's franchise quarterback via a new four-year, $160 million contract extension.

But on the heels of Jones leading the Giants to their first playoff win since 2011 and the team's sizable financial commitment, the 2023 season instead marked the beginning of Jones' unraveling in New York. He went 1-5 as a starter and sustained a season-ending knee injury. The following season, he never pulled it together and was released in November 2024.

This brings us to 2026.

Jones is again coming off an impressive performance in the previous season. And similar to 2023, he also has recently secured another lucrative deal, a two-year $88 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

But, per usual with Jones, it is what comes next that remains the question.

The last time things fell apart amid a similar scenario, Jones ultimately got another chance in Indy. But if Jones can't manage to finally stay healthy and demonstrate the year-to-year consistency that's eluded him in the past, there's no telling what the rest of his career might look like.

And for that reason, this could well be the biggest season of Jones' career. For 2026, the goal is to finish what he started in Indianapolis by bookending last season with another impressive effort.

"It's motivating for me," Jones said.

Daniel Jones has looked good so far in camp, but major challenges await as he tries to come back from an Achilles injury and prove he can stay healthy and productive. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Jones took a big step Wednesday in the first practice of training camp when he returned to 11-on-11 action for the first time since sustaining his latest injury. Jones looked sharp and unencumbered, moving outside the pocket with relative ease.

But bigger tests loom, and how Jones responds will dictate where he goes from here.

"It's going out and completing passes and putting your team in position to win every single game," coach Shane Steichen said. "That's what consistency looks like at quarterback."

It is a reality of the game that even Jones' teammates understand. Doubts remain doubts until you dispel them.

"It's just a sport of what can you do for me today -- not last week," receiver Josh Downs said. "So, you can have a great game the week before and then you play bad and they're going to be saying you're trash."

Injuries have dogged Jones throughout his career, and 2025 was no exception. Jones had his first setback when he sustained a hairline fracture in his fibula in Week 10. He managed to play through it in the following two games, but his performance was visibly affected. Then, on December 7 against Jacksonville, Jones suffered a torn right Achilles. The best season of his career ended abruptly on that wet field in northeast Florida. The Colts lost their remaining games and missed the playoffs after an 8-2 start.

But Jones has made a stunning recovery from the injury and is primed to start for the Colts on opening day. But even after setting career highs in completion rate (68%), yards per attempt (8.1) and QBR (63.0) in 2025, Jones finds that he still has some convincing to do when it comes to his durability.

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It's the product of last year's injury and so many previous ones. Jones has only enjoyed two injury-free years in his seven seasons. In each of the remaining five seasons, he's missed multiple games because of injuries.

"It is a fair question," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "... Your value to the team is being out there playing. And if you're not, then that hurts the team."

Ballard added that Jones "has thought about that. You get your body prepared for what it's going to have to endure over this long season. OK? And you do the best you can to protect yourself. We've got to do the best job we can to protect him, and you let the chips fall where they may."

Jones came to Indianapolis seeking an opportunity to duplicate the paths blazed by Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks of Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Darnold, in particular, has reversed the perceptions created by his early-career struggles through building credibility in Minnesota two seasons ago and last season in Seattle. He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in February.

Jones' stops and starts in New York were a long time ago. However, the next chapter of his career is ongoing. Where it goes from here will be decided this season.

So far, everything he has demonstrated in Indianapolis suggests that career is on the right trajectory. His performance, effort and his battle back from his injury give the Colts reason to believe.

"I'm a man of action and I feed off of people who do what they preach," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "And he's one of those guys where he's always working. He's doing whatever he can to be the best player that he can be and help his team. And that's why I have 100% belief in him."