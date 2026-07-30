Source: Bengals' Shemar Stewart suffered hyperextended knee

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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart, who was carted off the field with a left leg injury during the first day of training camp, suffered a hyperextended knee and will have treatment, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The belief is Stewart suffered no ligament damage, per the source. On Wednesday, Stewart was spotted in a protective leg brace on his left leg and was on crutches.

Stewart, the team's first-round pick in 2025, battled injuries last season. He totaled one sack in eight games.

Stewart wasn't a participant at the start of training camp last year because he still hadn't signed his rookie contract. He also didn't participate in rookie minicamp or any offseason practices because he didn't sign a practice waiver.

Given all the time off the field, Stewart was behind when he started practicing. He showed flashes in the first two weeks of the season but then suffered an injury in Week 2 against Jacksonville, missed time and was banged up for most of the eight games he played.

The Bengals invested heavily at defensive end in the offseason with free agent Boye Mafe and second-round pick Cashius Howell. Myles Murphy, their 2023 first-round pick, is a projected starter.

Cedric Johnson, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and Isaiah Foskey, claimed off waivers last season, are behind Stewart on the depth chart.

Information from ESPN's Ben Baby and The Associated Press was used in this report.