Falcons WR Drake London's proposal to Sofia Gabay included Taco Bell

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London went on a second date with Sofia Gabay three years ago, and the two shared a Taco Bell dinner.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver was surprised by what she told him that night. London knew Gabay loved Taco Bell -- he was unaware just how much. Gabay said it would be a "dream" for someone to propose to her with a meal from the Mexican-inspired fast-food chain.

"Noted," London replied.

Earlier this year, London decided he would ask Gabay to marry him. He remembered what she said when they first started dating.

Three weeks ago, London popped the question at a fancy dinner table in a desert ranch setting in their native Los Angeles. The meal? Crunchwrap Supremes and other assorted accoutrements. He didn't forget the Taco Bell hot sauce, either.

Gabay said yes -- to the man and the Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

"She was actually more stoked about the Taco Bell than the ring," London quipped Thursday after Falcons practice. "It's telling what type of woman I got. So, I was excited, though. She was, too."

That was not the extent of London's romantic gestures on a night where he customized everything for his girlfriend of three years. The date started out at the ranch where the two petted alpacas, Gabay said in an Instagram video.

"I have a crazy obsession with alpacas," Gabay said.

The two went to wash their hands afterward when London said he forgot something in his car. He made a quick getaway to the vehicle, while the ranch gave Gabay a note from London. The star NFL player left her a dress and heels, which he told her to put on in the note. It was the same dress she had seen months earlier and desired to wear if he ever proposed one day.

"I started crying," Gabay said.

After she changed, the ranch owner drove her to an outdoor table where London was waiting, with the ring and the Taco Bell.

"I have a crazy love for Taco Bell," Gabay said. "It could not have been more perfect."

The Taco Bell was just an appetizer. After they finished, they drove to Nobu in Malibu to finish the night.

The two were engaged on July 2, the same date he asked Gabay out for the first time. London joked that he hopes the wedding will be July 2, 2027 -- because it would make it easier for him to remember their anniversary.

He did not mention if Taco Bell would be served at the reception. As far as any sponsorship opportunity, London said he wasn't sure.

"We're working on it," he said with a laugh. "Taco Bell is kind of tough."