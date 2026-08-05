Proposing five big trades during 2026 NFL training camps

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The 2026 NFL season might be a little more than a month away, but rosters aren't locked in quite yet. Training camp brings hope, optimism and trade talks, which is what we're focusing on here. And there are still a few roster holes to be patched -- and some trade candidates who could be dealt to fill them. So, let's play matchmaker.

I'm proposing five deals which would make sense for both sides considering each team's depth chart, contention horizon and salary cap, along with each player's ability and contract. Is this finally the moment when the Giants move on from edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux? Could Kayshon Boutte find a new home after the Patriots' wide receiver acquisitions? And is there a star defender who would fit well with the 49ers?

Let's dive in. Here are five trades that should happen before Week 1.

Jump to a proposed trade involving:

Bates | Thibodeaux

Coleman | Little | Boutte

49ers get a defensive boost with Bates

49ers receive: S Jessie Bates III, 2028 sixth-round pick

Falcons receive: 2027 third-round pick

The Falcons' 2023 signing of Bates was an example of free agency gone right. The Falcons paid sticker price -- four years and $64 million -- to sign Bates, who was very effective in Cincinnati and continued that quality play in Atlanta. That was particularly true in 2023, when Bates delivered six interceptions and three forced fumbles while earning second-team All-Pro honors.

He was good again in 2024, but he wasn't quite on the same level last season. Still, the 29-year-old Bates remains one of the best safeties in the league. (He ranked fifth in this year's survey of coaches and executives conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.)

If the Falcons were expected to contend, it would make sense to keep Bates and see the original contract through. But they aren't, and with a ton of 2027 cap space even after the Bijan Robinson extension, the Falcons will likely be spenders next offseason. They would risk losing Bates without getting a compensatory pick in return if he walks in free agency. So it's better for Atlanta to deal him now. And while that would mean finding a replacement for Bates, the Falcons wouldn't be lacking in safety talent thanks to emerging second-year player Xavier Watts.

It just so happens that former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who coached Bates the past two seasons, is now the 49ers' defensive coordinator. And he could use an upgrade at safety alongside Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha. The timing works, as the 49ers are contenders who could use defensive help after ranking 25th in EPA allowed per dropback last season.

San Francisco would be giving up real draft capital for a rental player, but that's an indicator of Bates' skill and the fact that his contract would cost the 49ers only $13 million in 2026 -- a below-market price to sign a player of his caliber.

Patriots satisfy the edge-rush need with Thibodeaux

Patriots receive: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, 2027 fifth-round pick

Giants receive: 2027 third-round pick

I included a Thibodeaux trade in this same story last year. One year and another first-round edge rusher later, he's now an even more obvious candidate to be dealt.

Thibodeaux is playing on his $14.75 million fifth-year option and is set to be a free agent at the end of this season. While there was an argument for having him as a third edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter in the past, New York now also has first-round pick Arvell Reese, who plays linebacker and edge. To keep Thibodeaux around at this price to potentially be the team's No. 4 edge rusher isn't ideal.

So the Giants need to find a trade partner who:

Has a need at edge

Has the cap room to take on Thibodeaux's 2026 contract

Is an immediate contender given his pending free agent status

The Patriots fit the bill and then some, because Thibodeaux offers long-term upside if New England decides to re-sign him. The Patriots' current edge rushers are Harold Landry III and Dre'Mont Jones. At this stage of their careers (Landry is 30, Jones 29), they're better fits as No. 2 and No. 3 edge rushers, respectively, on a contending team. Thibodeaux hasn't been good enough yet to be New England's unquestioned top edge rusher, but he possesses the promise to develop into that.

Thibodeaux's 9.9% pass rush win rate at edge last season -- below average for the position -- was similar to what Landry (10.8%) and Jones (8.6%) posted. Thibodeaux had only 2.5 sacks last season in 10 games but has shown more in the past. In 2024, he recorded a 16.8% pass rush win rate at edge (16th best), and he recorded 11.5 sacks as a rookie in 2022. Thibodeaux is also solid in the run game, and his 27.9% run stop win rate at edge last season was above average for the position.

Giants fans will likely feel like the team should get more in this deal. But it's all about the contract, as Thibodeaux has only one year left on his deal and is getting paid pretty close to what he would probably make on the open market.

play 1:57 Stephen A.: No way the Giants are making the NFL playoffs

Colts give Coleman a fresh start

Colts receive: WR Keon Coleman, 2028 sixth-round pick

Bills receive: 2027 fourth-round pick

Coleman was already a potential trade candidate before Bills owner Terry Pegula blamed the team's former coaching staff -- as opposed to the current front office -- for pushing to draft the wide receiver with the No. 33 pick in 2024. Coleman has struggled in two NFL seasons, but it was a fairly shocking insult toward a player still on the roster.

Buffalo doesn't have to trade him, but between his on-field struggles and the negative vibes stemming from ownership's comments, it certainly could. And the Colts would be a logical candidate to bet on Coleman at a reduced cost.

Coleman has recorded 1.65 yards per route run over 583 career routes, along with a 48-51-49 triple-slash of open, catch and YAC scores from ESPN's player-tracking based receiver scores. Those numbers aren't great and aren't what the Bills hoped for when they drafted him, but they're not terrible either. He could still definitely be a contributing player to a winning team with some growth.

Indianapolis needs receiver help. After being re-signed to a $28.5 million-per-year deal, Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery and is not yet back on the practice field. The Colts have the promising Josh Downs in the slot, but the depth chart on the outside behind Pierce is rough, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Ashton Dulin the likely next options. The Colts could use another receiver regardless of Pierce's status, so taking a chance on Coleman's upside makes sense.

The Jahan Dotson trade in 2024, in which the Eagles sent a third-round pick and two seventh-rounders to the Commanders for Dotson and a fifth-rounder, is a useful comp. Like Coleman, Dotson was entering his third year after an uneven first two seasons. But Dotson was a higher draft pick (No. 16 vs. No. 33) and was better regarded than Coleman is now, which is why I think the latter would cost less to acquire.

Cardinals get offensive line help with Little

Cardinals receive: OT Walker Little, 2027 seventh-round pick

Jaguars receive: 2027 sixth-round pick

Little was Wally Pipped last year by Cole Van Lanen, who ascended into the starting lineup at left tackle after Little missed two games with a concussion. The Jaguars kept Van Lanen at left tackle even after Little returned, then extended him in the offseason. That makes Little an expensive third tackle, due an almost fully guaranteed $11.5 million this season.

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Little had his best season in terms of pass block win rate in 2025 but was still only in the 27th percentile among tackles. While tackle depth is important, my guess is that the cap-strapped Jaguars would cut Little if his money weren't guaranteed. But it is. Dealing Little would be a cost-saving maneuver, so the compensation on any deal ought to be barely above -- maybe even below! -- zero. And Chuma Edoga is more than capable of functioning as the third tackle.

The Cardinals do not fit the profile of a team expected to acquire at this point in the offseason, but this would make sense due to the limited draft capital cost. Arizona is a noncontender that needs its draft capital but has plenty of money to work with. Little would have to switch to the right side, but he would likely be a better option than current projected starter Elijah Wilkinson (ninth percentile pass block win rate last season along with 12 penalties, which tied for seventh most among all players).

While there's barely any hope for the 2026 Cardinals, having a functioning offensive line is important as they evaluate Jacoby Brissett -- and especially rookie Carson Beck -- to determine their long-term direction at quarterback.

Boutte gets more opportunity in Washington

Commanders receive: WR Kayshon Boutte

Patriots receive: 2027 fifth-round pick

Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie contract and became a natural trade candidate once the Patriots signed Romeo Doubs in free agency and traded for A.J. Brown. Those transactions bumped Boutte down the depth chart in a wide receiver room that also features Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.

Boutte is coming off a mini-breakout season in which he had 33 receptions for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns on a career-best 1.65 yards per route run. He has the most vertical route profile in the NFL, as 31% of his routes last season were either go routes or deep fades, miles ahead of the next-highest wide receiver (min. 300 routes), Quentin Johnston at 24%.

That profile might not be appealing for every team, but it could work for Washington. The Commanders badly need another reliable wide receiver behind No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin. The Commanders currently have rookie third-round pick Antonio Williams (likely a slot), Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane and Treylon Burks. It really is a glaring need. Boutte might not be perfect but would likely be their No. 2 right away. His ability to take the top off the defense could be ideal in opening up intermediate space for McLaurin to work.

That said, if I were New England I would be inclined to keep Boutte (especially after his hot start to training camp). But considering the situation, it's very plausible the Patriots deal him, and this trade would make sense if they did.