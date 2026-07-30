Panthers WR Brazzell to have season-ending surgery, source says

Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn LCL in his left knee, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by The Athletic.

It's the second season-ending injury for a Panthers player since the start of training camp last week. Outside linebacker Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL last Thursday on the first day of training camp.

Brazell's injury came on a noncontact play during a 7-on-7 drill. He sought a second opinion, which resulted in the recommendation for surgery.

Brazzell, selected in the third round out of Tennessee by the Panthers this year, was competing for the Panthers' WR3 role.

The Panthers drafted Brazzell with an eye toward him becoming a valuable deep threat to pair with last year's NFL Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette in a young but developing wide receivers room.

Brazzell ran a 4.37-second, 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February and has big-play ability that can stretch a defense. He had 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Volunteers.

It's been a tough summer so far for the Panthers. Besides the season-ending injuries to Brazzell and Scourton, Carolina will also be without both starting offensive tackles, Taylor Moton (blood clot/lung) and Ickey Ekwonu (knee), to start the regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.