Tracking 2026 NFL hold-ins: Robinson, Gibbs, Vea and Tuipulotu

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The 2026 NFL preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Game on Aug. 6 and then three weeks of preseason action to follow, but there are a handful of prominent players who are still not practicing because of their contract situations.

The start of NFL training camps brought these negotiations to a head. Players can hold out and stay away from camp until their financial situations are addressed, or they can hold in, where they report to camp to avoid fines but skip practice while waiting for a new contract. We're tracking the important hold-ins across the league, with updates from our NFL Nation writers on each situation.

The list of stars not practicing includes Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave had been a minor hold-in, participating in position drills and walk-throughs only at training camp, until Thursday afternoon when the team confirmed it was signing Olave to a four-year extension.

Which player will be next in resolving their contract dispute? Are any of these four willing to miss games once the season begins? Let's examine each situation.

Jump to:

Gibbs | Robinson | Vea | Tuipulotu

Status: Holding in, seeking a new contract

July 30 update: The running back missed his second straight day of practice Thursday as the apparent hold-in continues until he reaches a new contract extension. Lions coach Dan Campbell addressed the situation ahead of Thursday's practice, saying that he is "not even sweating it" as both sides are working to secure a long-term deal. Gibbs did complete a conditioning test Wednesday in which Campbell said he "had a little bit of a back" issue, so it's unclear if Gibbs will start practicing right away once he inks a new deal. -- Eric Woodyard, Lions reporter

play 1:17 Schefter: Bijan will become highest paid RB once deal is done

Status: Holding in, seeking a new contract

July 30 update: Robinson was a hold-in for a second straight practice Thursday. Like Wednesday, the team's first practice of training camp, Robinson was present on the field, chatting with teammates and seemingly in good spirits. He wore a Falcons jersey but had no helmet or cleats. Robinson and the Falcons have not commented on the situation, though coach Kevin Stefanski is likely to address it Friday morning. -- Marc Raimondi, Falcons reporter

play 1:01 Why Vita Vea's trade request is not surprising

Status: Holding in, requesting a trade

July 30 update: While Vea was on the sidelines during Wednesday's first training camp practice and was standing alongside teammates during positional drills, he was not on the practice field Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles said Vea tweaked his back in the team's conditioning test Tuesday and he was getting treatment. Vea did, however, participate in an interview on the "Up & Adams Show," but he did not discuss his contract. Vea is set to earn $17 million this season, but none of it is guaranteed, along with a per-game roster bonus that is capped at $1 million total. Bowles said they are preparing for the season as if Vea will play. -- Jenna Laine, Bucs reporter

play 0:39 Tuli Tuipulotu sits out at Chargers training camp

Status: Holding in, seeking a new contract

July 30 update: The Chargers' outside linebacker did not practice Thursday for the second straight day amid ongoing contract negotiations, but he did more on-field work with teammates than on the opening day of camp. Tuipulotu wore a helmet and jersey Thursday and went through individual drills with the team before working off to the side with a trainer. On Wednesday, he was in a T-shirt and shorts and worked off to the side with a trainer. -- Kris Rhim, Chargers reporter