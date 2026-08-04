2026 NFL training camp news, buzz, fantasy football updates

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NFL training camps are underway ahead of the 2026 season, and Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano and Ben Solak are on the road for their respective annual camp tours. They have collectively stopped at camps for a dozen different teams so far: the Bears, Buccaneers, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Commanders, Dolphins, Jaguars, Falcons, Packers, Rams and Vikings. And they're not done, either, with roughly another 12 teams still on deck over the next week or so.

At each stop, Jeremy, Dan and Ben have talked to players, coaches, execs and scouts to get the latest buzz. We compiled everything they saw and heard, including some nuggets that might be important for fantasy football managers.

How is Kyler Murray looking in Kevin O'Connell's offense? Is Aaron Donald any closer to making a decision about whether to un-retire? What's the latest on Patrick Mahomes' injury recovery? And how are the Packers planning to survive without Micah Parsons early in the season? Here's what we learned for each team.

Jump to a team's camp notes:

ATL | CHI | GB | IND | JAX | KC

LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | TB | WSH

Graziano's notes from Los Angeles Chargers camp

Dates visited: Aug. 3

Location: El Segundo, California

Best thing I saw/heard: Mike McDaniel had options. After losing his job as head coach of the Dolphins in January, McDaniel was contacted by several teams looking for new offensive coordinators. He ended up with the Chargers in large part because of the enticing prospect of working with quarterback Justin Herbert.

"It's exceeded my expectations for sure," McDaniel said after Monday morning's practice. "He came in very motivated and he's been very focused the whole time, willing to try new things, which speaks to who he is as a seven-going-on-17-year vet."

McDaniel started the offseason by adjusting Herbert's footwork -- particularly his shotgun stance, where his left foot is now the forward one instead of the right. McDaniel believes it's one of the ways he can help Herbert get the ball out quicker, which is a major point of emphasis this camp. McDaniel said he believed the Chargers have oftentimes asked too much of Herbert and that part of his job as a coordinator is to make Herbert's job easier by developing other parts of the offense around him. That said, McDaniel also recognizes that Herbert is different from any other QB he has ever worked with.

"Well, he's a small forward in stature," McDaniel said. "Having a 6-6 quarterback can really benefit you in a ton of ways. I think he's one of those rare guys that has a very strong arm but can see the field so he can play with anticipation. And then on top of that, there's thousands of more blades of grass that he can access than a typical quarterback just because of his inherent gifts."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said McDaniel stood out to him this offseason among "nine or 10 tremendous offensive minds that were available" as the guy who could come in and take Herbert to the next level. Harbaugh, as most know, likes to speak in hyperbole when it comes to Herbert, but the coach said before Monday's practice that he has been struck by how quickly Herbert has advanced in the new offense.

"There's Mike, with knowing this offense, and then Justin's right there in his hip pocket," Harbaugh said. "There's nobody in the organization that understands the details of what everybody's doing, players and maybe even coaches, better than Justin does. He's that meticulous. He's really smart and he really studies. The questions he's asking are like AP questions, like a guy who's been in this system for two or three or four years."

Multiple people to whom I spoke said they believe this is the deepest roster the Chargers have had under Harbaugh. Watching practice, you could see that show up in the number of options Herbert has at wide receiver, tight end and running back. Herbert's protection fell apart last season when starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt went down with injuries, but both are back healthy now, and the front office focused largely this offseason on deepening the offensive line.

The Chargers believe Herbert is set up for success, and a lot of that is because of players McDaniel specifically targeted to help implement his system -- players such as blocking tight end Charlie Kolar, fullback Alec Ingold and center Tyler Biadasz. McDaniel did have options, and when he interviewed with the Chargers, he specifically wanted to know whether they'd be willing to engage in this level of overhaul at this point in Herbert's career.

"Do you want to go all-in to something and how willing are you to target certain players?" McDaniel said. "And to their credit, I think Jim understands more than anybody that you don't do anything at the highest level, elite, if you're just toe-in-the-water."

One key fantasy nugget: Keaton Mitchell, if healthy, should be a factor in this offense. Omarion Hampton, a 2025 first-round pick, is the No. 1 in a trio of running backs the Chargers like a lot. But they absolutely have a role planned for Mitchell, the speedy change-of-pace back they signed away from the Ravens in free agency. They think he can help in the passing game in particular but also as a complement to Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

"He's as dynamic as they come with the ball in his hands in space," McDaniel told me. "He's a matchup issue for every defense. I think he has a lot of pass-game value that he hasn't been able to really represent in his career, but it's showing so far in camp. He's a playmaker that I'm very excited about."

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As mentioned, the two starting offensive tackles are back and healthy. But the Chargers did draft four offensive linemen and make some key free agent additions. The result is that the team feels very good about the depth on the line and what it has in reserve in case injuries strike again. They were planning an offseason push for free agent center Tyler Linderbaum, but they were excited to grab Biadasz when Washington cut him, getting a guy who fits what McDaniel needs without getting into a bidding war. They like rookie Travis Burke and veteran Kayode Awosika as players who can fill in at tackle should a need arise. And they're having a competition for the starting left guard spot, which could end up being rookie Jake Slaughter, veteran Trey Pipkins III or veteran Trevor Penning, but they feel good about having two of those three as backups no matter who ends up starting.

play 0:42 Why fantasy managers should get excited for Justin Herbert

Don't expect another late-offseason veteran wide receiver addition like the one the Chargers made last year when they brought back Keenan Allen. They feel great about what rookie receiver Brenen Thompson has shown in camp and the improvements they've seen from Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris and Derius Davis. They also still have Ladd McConkey, whom McDaniel plans to make liberal use of as a do-everything receiver. McDaniel told me Johnston, McConkey, Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith were all receivers he had targeted in the draft when he was in Miami.

As for the defense, the Chargers also feel good about their depth up front. GM Joe Hortiz told me first-round rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor looks "awesome" and "polished." Mesidor should give the Chargers a reliable third option in their pass-rush rotation behind ageless vet Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. Harbaugh also raved about the impact defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has had on the front.

As for Tuipulotu, he was at practice and working in individual drills Friday but hasn't been taking part in team drills. The Chargers won't say publicly whether that's related to his contract, but it's well known that Tuipulotu is looking for a new deal and hasn't been able to reach one yet. I don't detect a lot of concern, and the fact that Tuipulotu is out there practicing in any fashion is a good sign that the talks and the relationship are in a good place. It's really just about figuring out where he fits into the financial hierarchy of the league at edge rusher after a 13-sack season in 2025.

Fowler's notes from Washington Commanders camp

Dates visited: Aug. 3

Location: Ashburn, Virginia

Best thing I saw/heard: Head coach Dan Quinn outlined a unique challenge for rookie linebacker Sonny Styles. He has already seen the No. 7 pick cover ground as a zone defender in ways that other players can't. The other day, Styles closed 10 yards in a hurry -- Quinn made the zoom sound to emphasize -- and used his long reach to bat the ball down. So Quinn has stressed that the linebacker should take more chances.

"I want to push him to make a mistake. Go for it," Quinn said. "Take the shot right here. I want to encourage him. He's such a respectful, do-it-right [guy]. No, you can make that play and the other guys can't. So you have permission to try it. Where are the spaces I can get to? If you can, all right. If not, we know it's not the right call."

Styles has more of an "old soul," Quinn said, as he is respectful and intentional but not loud. So part of Quinn's task is to unleash his more aggressive side, which starts with the request for Styles to chase down that open space. The rookie can also be an effective blitzer, Quinn said. He's plenty physical enough, as he showed with an early run stuff in practice Monday.

Styles is part of a defense that's looking up. For example, several with the Commanders noted edge rusher Odafe Oweh has looked the part and more since signing in free agency. Styles and Oweh should be pillars of this unit for multiple seasons.

play 0:39 How Sonny Styles can make an impact with the Commanders

One key fantasy nugget: Chig Okonkwo is a tight end, but I would classify him as the de facto WR2 behind Terry McLaurin. "He's a tight end who really runs routes like a receiver," McLaurin told me about Okonkwo, who seems to have chemistry with Jayden Daniels after multiple grabs in red zone work.

The Commanders have questions at receiver opposite McLaurin, so Okonkwo can fill some of that void in the short term. Okonkwo is versatile enough to move around the formation. "Having an expanded playbook, it's allowing me to use my speed down the field a lot more," Okonkwo said.

Best of the rest:

A few notes on Daniels after talking with people on the ground here: He has bulked up somewhat with "more armor," per Quinn. His ball placement is still elite, and the new offense hasn't changed that. He has a knack for putting the ball on a receiver while protecting them from defenders. The Commanders believe more under-center work will protect Daniels. And his connection with McLaurin was evident Monday. The two linked for beautiful touchdown grabs, one in the corner of the end zone and one over the middle. McLaurin noted that Daniels is the first quarterback he has had for a third consecutive season. "I think we both see the game the same way. We understand spacing, leverage, man and zone. ... It's just fun to be able to work with a guy like that. And you just see him continuing to grow as a leader. His vocalness is definitely standing out even more. He's a laid-back guy, but when he says things, you definitely listen. ... It's definitely continued to grow our connection."

The Commanders are still in see-what-we-have mode at receiver, but I'm told free agent Stefon Diggs is on the team's radar. Washington is monitoring the situation with Diggs, who's intrigued by the chance to play in Washington (he's from the area). Let's see how things play out, but it seems like this is a realistic option as the sides keep in contact. Diggs is coming off a 1,000-yard season during which he barely played half the offensive snaps in New England and rehabbed a torn ACL from the previous offseason. He believes he could be better this year.

Meanwhile, the team is leaning on a variety of players to fill the receiver void. Treylon Burks' name comes up often when asking people here who will play a role in the passing game. The Commanders like his ability as a contested-catch option in the red zone. "He's made a lot of great plays early," McLaurin said. Third-round rookie Antonio Williams has flashed. Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson round out a room that has decent depth but not enough top-end playmaking.

McLaurin is back. No more hold-ins or injuries. "My body feels great," he said. "I'm clocking 22 mph, not missing any days. So I just feel like my normal self. And when you're out here from Day 1 all the way through camp, obviously you get in that full conditioning mode. ... This has been my home for going on eight years now, and I'm super excited just to be here for the whole entire season."

Cornerback Mike Sainristil had multiple pass breakups Monday. He's an ascending player in the Commanders' secondary.

Two words Quinn used to describe new offensive coordinator David Blough: aggressive and creative. The aggressiveness was on display Monday, with Daniels taking end zone shots instead of checkdowns fairly often. And true to his Detroit roots, Blough is good for a trick play or two. Quarterbacks aren't the only players who must be ready to throw, as Brown and McCaffrey are among receivers with an arm.

Solak's notes from Indianapolis Colts camp

Dates visited: Aug. 3

Location: Westfield, Indiana

Best thing I saw/heard: I saw an unimpeded Daniel Jones. If you didn't tell me the QB was only 7½ months removed from Achilles surgery, I wouldn't have known. Of course, I'm not a medical professional, and I'm watching him take 20ish snaps during a 1½-hour practice one week into training camp. But Jones looks, if anything, just a little stiff and uncertain when he's moving. Maybe that's just my projection of his injury history, too. Suffice to say, he looks good.

I asked general manager Chris Ballard, coach Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo what they thought of Jones through one week, and they reported on the quality of his play with a little relief. Jones isn't 100% on the Achilles yet, so how close he is to 100% for Week 1 still remains to be seen. But he's clearly in a good place -- good enough that Steichen isn't at all modulating how he distributes reps or calls plays in training camp to account for Jones' recovery. Rollouts, play-action from under center -- it's all on the menu.

It's no secret that the Colts' offense imploded in Jones' absence last season, but opposing defenses got better at pressuring Jones into bad decisions even before his injury. Increasing pressure has always been the playbook against him, going back to his six seasons with the Giants. But through the first seven weeks of the season, Jones led the league in EPA per pressured dropback. From Week 8 on, he was 32nd.

If Jones is always mercurial when pressured -- some big plays, some huge mistakes -- then the superlative scheming of Steichen and elite running of Jonathan Taylor can still power the Colts to a pretty good offense. But if a still-healing Achilles in anyway impedes Jones' escapability or increases his skittishness, the blueprint for beating the Colts will be apparent -- pressure Jones at all costs. It's one thing to look healthy and clear recovery goals. It's another thing to get back into the pocket and start ripping tight-window throws with pressure in your face by digging that back foot into the ground.

Even without a Jones injury, the Colts' offense will inevitably regress from its historic efficiency numbers of last season; the production was just too hot to sustain. The Colts averaged 2.94 points per drive when Jones was quarterbacking, which would be tied with the 2011 Saints for the sixth-best number this century. That number is coming down this season -- it's just a question of how much.

Daily updates from every NFL training camp Latest buzz and notes by team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

One key fantasy nugget: Josh Downs? More like Josh Downsfield.

Michael Pittman Jr. was a super reliable dirty-work player who could block out of the slot, catch contested balls over the middle and always end up in the right spot after the catch. But he lacked big-play juice, and with several mouths to feed (Alec Pierce, Downs, Tyler Warren, even Taylor), it made sense to move on. The Colts don't intend to replace Pittman one-to-one, at least right now. Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Laquon Treadwell (yes, that Laquon Treadwell) all fit into a similar mold of big-bodied possession options who can bring some blocking chops. They'll rotate in on 11 personnel sets.

But as the Colts move away from 11 personnel in favor of more multi-tight-end sets, there will be opportunity to line up Downs on the outside. To this point in his career, he has been as traditional a slot receiver as they come -- notable, as that prototype has fallen out of favor on modern offenses. Downs ran 74% of his routes from the slot last season, second only to DeMario Douglas; in Downs' career, that number is 76.5%, behind only Tyler Boyd and Hunter Renfrow.

Downs can still get dropped into the slot in two-receiver sets (just put both receivers to the same side). But I'd wager we see Downs' slot rate fall from near league leading to the realm of Ladd McConkey (62.9%) or Wan'Dale Robinson (63.9%), as Steichen experiments with more bunch and stack sets to get Downs free releases off the line scrimmage from outside alignments. The biggest question facing Pierce is how well he can handle an increased menu of routes in Pittman's absence, as he had a fairly simple tree last season, and his offseason ankle surgery is keeping him from practice this offseason. Downs is an elite route runner, and getting him on more downfield breaking routes might be the solution as Pierce ramps up to speed.

Downs has never had an average air yards per target above 8 yards (the league average for receivers over the past three seasons is 10.7). I'd bet he's closer to 9.0 this season, and those additional air yards will spell more spike weeks for fantasy managers.

Best of the rest:

The Colts had four interceptions by defensive linemen last season (a league-leading three from Laiatu Latu, and another from Grover Stewart). Anarumo is very proud of this. The Colts work a drill in camp with deflated volleyballs in which defensive linemen practice tipping balls up to themselves. It's how Latu got his interception against the Chiefs and how Stewart got his against the Chargers. Sometimes training camp drills can seem silly, but the best ones show up on game day.

Three rookie defenders might be in line for serious action in the Colts' back seven. Second-round linebacker CJ Allen is almost a lock to start, even though he's only a couple of days removed from the PUP list. Fourth-round linebacker Bryce Boettcher is rotating in with the first team. But the buzz is loudest on third-round safety A.J. Haulcy, who is fighting incumbent Hunter Wohler for the starting job opposite Cam Bynum. Haulcy is a big hitter, which can't even show up yet at camp -- his football IQ is what's giving him a strong start. Allen, Haulcy and Boettcher are all multiyear collegiate starters, which makes the idea of substantial rookie snaps on defense a little easier to bear.

This is the deepest defensive tackle room I can remember in Indianapolis. DeForest Buckner and Stewart make this run defense go, as evidenced by the struggles when Buckner got hurt last season. This year, the Colts have trade acquisition Colby Wooden, longtime rotational player Adetomiwa Adebawore, and veterans Jerry Tillery and Derrick Nnadi to eat up snaps. Buckner's reps are being managed early in camp, but the team is happy with how healthy he looks after neck surgery in July.

The Colts released longtime slot defender Kenny Moore II this offseason in favor of second-year man Justin Walley. Walley missed his entire rookie season because of a torn ACL from joint practices against Baltimore, but he was the talk of camp before that. If Walley is what the Colts think he is, and both Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward can stay healthy, the Colts should have one of the best corner rooms in the NFL -- but that's three big "ifs."

Graziano's notes from Los Angeles Rams camp

Dates visited: Aug. 2

Location: Los Angeles

Best thing I saw/heard: Byron Young was a rookie in 2023, Aaron Donald's last season in the NFL, but the Rams' fourth-year edge rusher looks back on that and thinks he didn't take full advantage of having Donald as a teammate.

"I think I was just young and didn't understand the opportunities I had to get him to open up and help my game until he left," Young said after Sunday's practice. "So now, I'm not going to make that same mistake with Myles Garrett. I pick his brain all the time."

Yes, yes, Young also might get another chance to pick Donald's brain if Donald decides to make a comeback. More on that in a moment. But Garrett's acquisition via trade from the Browns was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. And while the Rams are managing his practice time early in camp, he has already had an impact in the building.

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"He definitely brings an aura to the field," guard Kevin Dotson said. "You have to know where he is on the field at all times. So as soon as we turn around from breaking the huddle, everybody's eyes are trying to figure out where he is, because this has to be figured out before we can figure out anything else."

Garrett wasn't on the practice field the day I was there. It was a light practice that the Rams sometimes let their veterans skip (QB Matthew Stafford wasn't out there, either). After practice, coach Sean McVay said Garrett has "a little soreness in his lower half," which is why Garrett missed the previous two practices as well. But the team does not seem concerned about Garrett's availability.

When Garrett has been on the field for practice in 11-on-11 team drills, McVay has made it clear he's going to try to make it tough on him. He has told Garrett, "I'm just not letting you have one-on-ones that you'd never get in real life, where you win early and the play is over. You're getting the double-teams, you're getting the chips." The offensive line can breathe a sigh of relief when Garrett isn't in there.

"There's not many guys where it's like, 'We're going to change our offense to block this guy,'" Dotson told me, so I asked him who else was like that.

"AD," he said.

This leads us to the big question still hovering over Rams camp: Will Donald, who retired at the end of the 2023 season, return to play for the Rams alongside Garrett? General manager Les Snead told me he didn't know what Donald would decide, but that Donald has been ramping up the frequency and the intensity of his workouts to help him determine whether his body will be able to (A) get through another NFL season and (B) allow him to play at the high level exhibited throughout his legendary 10-year career.

"Whatever his rating was on Madden when he left," Snead said, "that's what he wants his rating to be."

The Rams believe they have a great defense regardless. Adding former Chiefs corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the offseason shored up the main area of weakness they had in 2025. And adding Garrett (even though it cost them excellent young edge rusher Jared Verse) seems to have elevated expectations to the highest possible level.

"We could be the best to ever do it," Young said. "I'm not afraid to put that out there. Coming off already being a good defense, adding those DBs and one of the best edge rushers to ever do it? Having that and already being the type of group that's growing and getting better and kind of already established, there's no telling what we can do."

play 1:17 Stephen A. can't believe people are worrying about Myles Garrett's health

One key fantasy nugget: This one's tough with the Rams, because you know all the players and all of their roles. Assuming they all stay healthy, whatever they were for you last season, you can expect them to be that again. I do not detect any plan to deviate from the running back timeshare between Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. There isn't a clear No. 3 wide receiver behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, because players such as Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and even rookie CJ Daniels all have their own defined roles.

The Rams are going to keep putting three tight ends on the field a lot; 2025 second-round pick Terrance Ferguson has shown promise as a pass catcher and could evolve in that role more. But fundamentally, McVay likes his tight ends to be somewhat interchangeable in order to keep defenses guessing. So I think the Rams are a stay-away situation in terms of fantasy tight ends until we see someone prove otherwise.

Best of the rest:

The Rams ranked first in the NFL last season in offensive EPA and sixth in defensive EPA, but they were only 28th in special teams EPA. They made some changes there, hiring longtime special teams coach Bubba Ventrone to oversee the operation. They signed a new long snapper -- longtime Patriot Joe Cardona, who spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins. They now practice special teams toward the beginning of practice, when they believe players have fresher legs and more focus, as opposed to toward the end of practice. Snead said he thinks the improvements their field goal unit showed late last season will carry over, but he also said the team hasn't historically carried special-teams-specific players. Because their offense and defense are so nuanced, their depth players at positions such as wide receiver end up focusing more on their position than on special teams. "Different than some places, we're going to have more offensive and defensive players playing special teams than special teamers trying to play offense and defense," Snead said. "This year, we're going to try to find maybe a little bit better dosage than last year." The signing of linebacker Grant Stuard, who was a special teams star in Detroit and other places, is a nod toward that and should help their coverage units.

The Rams plan to carry three QBs on their roster. Stafford and first-round rookie Ty Simpson are givens, but they like the progress Stetson Bennett IV has shown in what's now his fourth offseason with the team. Whether Bennett or Simpson is Stafford's primary backup is still to be sorted out. As for Simpson, the controversial first-round pick, the Rams believe he has been practicing better in recent days, especially in the team's padded practices, where they believe he's more likely to thrive because it feels more like real football to him. "He's getting brought along probably in a healthy manner compared to a lot of rookie quarterbacks in this league," Snead said. "Maybe at the old-school pace. But I think it's been good getting to this point, I think as we get to 11-on-11, put on pads, that's probably where he comes to life, in those settings."

Snead declined to answer a question about negotiations with Nacua on a contract extension, saying, "We'll keep that between us." But he did say Nacua is "in a great spot," meaning the receiver is healthy and focused after a tumultuous offseason. Nacua is facing a lawsuit from a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic remark and bit her on the left shoulder on New Year's Eve.

The Rams' Week 1 game is against the 49ers in the league's first game in Australia. The Rams are handling the trip differently than the 49ers, flying in the day before the game and flying out right after. It's similar to what they did for a game last year in London, when they arrived the morning of the game, beat the Jaguars and got right back on a plane to go home. The Rams actually had people from their organization fly from Los Angeles to Melbourne and back, tracking when and how much they felt the effects of the jet lag. They came to the conclusion that the best way to handle it would be to prepare at home, fly as close to the game as possible, let adrenaline carry them through the game and then fly right home and rest up on the back end. Their Week 2 game is on Monday night at home against the Giants.

I asked Rams safety Quentin Lake about the fact that their two new starting cornerbacks -- McDuffie and Watson -- were teammates in Kansas City. He said it has been a benefit to talk to them both about the way things were done while they won back-to-back Super Bowl titles. "They said in K.C. they had hand signals for every single tool adjustment and every single play call," Lake said. "And for us, we do the same thing, but I think they were really emphasizing it. So the demand to have the communication be on point on that level, it was awesome to have them bring that insight and that perspective to our defense."

Fowler's notes from Atlanta Falcons camp

Dates visited: Aug. 1

Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia

Best thing I saw/heard: Michael Penix Jr. is inching (somewhat) closer to full clearance from his ACL surgery, but he's still weeks away from 11-man work. The team does not know yet whether he'll be able to play in a preseason game. He did a lot when I was in attendance Saturday, completing four of eight passes in 7-on-7 (one pass was dropped).

This quarterback battle, if it is one, hasn't left the ground. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is just returning from back tightness, participating in his first full practice Monday. Former Division II record-setter Jack Strand and recent signing Cooper Rush carried a heavy load in the first week. The leaguewide sentiment is still that Tagovailoa will be the Week 1 starter. The team lauds his accuracy. But coach Kevin Stefanski really likes both quarterbacks, and based on his experience in Cleveland, he very well could play multiple passers this season.

Stefanski noted Penix doesn't look like a limited quarterback based on how he's moving around. Penix has done more than the team even expected, dating back to the spring. The Falcons have acclimated him to more under-center work. And Penix made it clear that he isn't rushing his recovery just to expedite a QB battle.

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"Everybody wants to be in that [starting] role," Penix said. "But at the same time, you have to work for it. Tua came in and he's been great. It's all a process right now. I have to focus on getting back on the field. The whole starter thing, that comes later."

When that "later" arrives remains unclear. I'm told Stefanski is not in a rush to name a starter and might wait until he releases his first official depth chart later in the preseason to make his intentions clear. But Penix has easy arm strength to reach all parts of the field, which was on display Saturday.

"It's about just helping this team win football games. That's what it's about," Penix said. "I know once I'm healthy, I can do that."

One key fantasy nugget: Kyle Pitts Sr. is as high as tight end No. 5 in some fantasy rankings. Some Falcons people on the ground believe he's moving better than he has in years. His confidence has gone up and down in previous seasons, especially while battling a lingering knee issue. But he's at full health this offseason, and the offense is set up for him (Stefanski loves to use tight ends in a variety of ways). With the Falcons' receiving depth still an issue, Pitts is a certified first or second option in the passing game.

Best of the rest:

Running back Bijan Robinson was in good spirits Saturday as he watched practice with a jersey on and his sleeves rolled up. Robinson said hello to GM Ian Cunningham before practice; by all accounts, his contract negotiation is not contentious, though deals in Robinson's tax bracket are never easy. Atlanta believes it's making progress toward a market-setting deal for Robinson. Atlanta has been aggressive in signing key players such as Pitts, Drake London and guard Matthew Bergeron. Finalizing a deal with Robinson would punctuate an expensive offseason for the Falcons. "I know he's itching to get back on the field," Penix said of his teammate. "He's got things he's going through. We know what he's going to do when he gets back out there." My sense is Robinson gets a deal before Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs.

A.J. Terrell Jr. has been a high-level corner but lacks the ball production (two interceptions in the past four seasons) to enter premier status. He aims to change that this season. One point of emphasis is tracking the ball. Terrell has always been a technician but wants to rely on instincts, too. "When I'm in position, look back because the ball is up and the opportunity is in the air," he said. Terrell can one-up his brother, second-round pick Avieon Terrell, whom A.J. admits can "get the ball" at a more frequent clip than him.

Third-round wide receiver Zachariah Branch should be a do-it-all option for the offense. In individual drills, Branch was working on an end-around play. He also got loose over the middle in red zone work but dropped the pass.

The Falcons are bracing for a James Pearce Jr. suspension stemming from his domestic violence arrest in February. It's uncertain how many games he'll receive, but how Atlanta handles the edge position will be worth watching. The Falcons have been looking for a potential pass-rush addition this offseason.

Right tackle is a mild concern with Jawaan Taylor out because of an elbow injury, but the Falcons don't expect his absence to be lengthy. And they believe backups Wanya Morris and Michael Jerrell are getting valuable reps now in case they have to play or start in the regular season.

Graziano's notes from Kansas City Chiefs camp

Dates visited: July 31-Aug. 1

Location: St. Joseph, Missouri

Best thing I saw/heard: Don't play coy with me, you want to know how Patrick Mahomes looks coming off that ACL injury. The answer is pretty damn good when I was watching him. He's got a bulky knee brace on his left leg that he fidgets with between plays, but he was taking all of the first-team reps and making incredible throws. He also was testing the knee a bit by rolling to his left and throwing off that leg.

"He looks like Pat Mahomes," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "It doesn't look like anything's changed. He's jumping around, being Pat. We've just got to get it going."

It's unclear whether the Chiefs will put Mahomes in a preseason game, but so far he and the team have executed his rehab plan to perfection. Julie Frymyer, the assistant trainer and physical therapist who has helped Mahomes through some of his toughest injuries, has been working with him all year. Frymyer even flew back with Mahomes to Dallas when he left the Chiefs' facility to go home on offseason weekends.

The fact that Mahomes spent as much of the offseason as he did at the team facility impressed everyone in the building, and the optimism the team has for his potential Week 1 return (though no one is putting a timetable on this) is rooted in what they've seen in practice and what they know he has gone through to get to this point.

"He's really doing everything that he normally does, and doing it well," coach Andy Reid said after Saturday's practice. "We're just keeping an eye on him and letting the doctors guide us from there. As long as he's safe, that's what we're looking at. So right now, for what we're doing, he's safe to roll."

One key fantasy nugget: The Chiefs have plans to give running back Kenneth Walker III the majority of their carries. They signed him for a reason, and they believe he gives Reid something he hasn't had in a very long time -- a running back who can do everything they need. They like him as a blocker, pass catcher and between-the-tackles runner. They're running more under-center plays with Mahomes, as they think that's the best way to maximize what Walker does best.

I came away thinking fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson has a shot to be the No. 2 back ahead of veteran Emari Demercado. They also have 2025 seventh-rounder Brashard Smith there as a speedy receiving outlet whose role doesn't really overlap with Walker. Walker might have operated in a timeshare last season with the Super Bowl champion Seahawks, but the Chiefs believe he's capable of much more.

play 1:06 How Chiefs' defense can help them bounce back this season

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The Chiefs had big plans last season for 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy at wide receiver, but he injured his shoulder on the third play of the first game, and when he returned from that injury he was not the same. They limited his routes as a result, but now he's healthy, and they hope they can use him (as well as Walker, of course) in the screen game and on crossing routes. One Chiefs coach mentioned Worthy to me after practice Friday and just said, "He looks so fast." Worthy left Saturday's practice with what the team described as a shoulder injury, which is obviously a bit of a concern given what happened last season, but early indications are that it wasn't serious.

The Chiefs are having a bit of a competition at right tackle. They have veteran Jaylon Moore, whom they know can play left or right, and they'd be comfortable starting him at right tackle. But they've been so impressed with undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson out of Indiana that they've continued to move him up the depth chart, even giving him first-team reps. The Chiefs' first padded practice was Monday, so Benson has a ways to go and a lot still to prove. But they're interested enough to keep giving him chances, and as long as he keeps impressing them, he has a shot to end up starting at right tackle as early as this season.

The other rookie you've likely heard a lot about is fifth-round wide receiver Cyrus Allen from Cincinnati. He made a highlight-reel, one-handed catch in Friday's practice, and I was told he'd been making a few of them every day. The Chiefs discovered Allen when their coaches put on tape of Cincinnati's offense at the end of last season. They were particularly impressed with the 133 receiving yards he put up against Utah, because the Utes run a man-to-man, NFL-style defense, and it didn't bother him. Allen could carve out a role as a rookie, though he left Saturday's practice with a shin bruise.

First-round rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane is practicing in a yellow non-contact jersey because imaging on his shoulder injury at the start of camp showed a little bit of healing was still needed. He's running all of his reps, but there's at least a slight chance that could change once pads come on. The Chiefs don't want him tackling until they see the injury fully cleared up. He'll have more tests in a couple of weeks to find out whether it is.

The Chiefs have wide receiver Rashee Rice on an extended ramp-up plan as he works his way back from an offseason in which he had a knee procedure and couldn't start rehab for it right away because he had to spend 30 days in jail for a parole violation. They wanted to limit him to individual drills and installs for the first week to 10 days of camp, then the plan is for him to progress into 7-on-7 work for a while before putting him into team drills. In the meantime, Tyquan Thornton got a lot of work with the first team in the practices I saw.

One of the offseason additions that has Chiefs coaches excited is nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, whom they signed away from the Patriots in free agency. GM Brett Veach said they were looking for a nose tackle but especially wanted one with "athleticism and lateral range." The Chiefs believe Tonga can anchor a defensive line that will ask Jones and a rotation of young edge players to get after quarterbacks.

Solak's notes from Chicago Bears camp

Dates visited: Aug. 1

Location: Lake Forest, Illinois

Best thing I saw/heard: I attended a sodden day of practice in Chicago, and the individual period was inside as the Bears let the rain abate. Only after enough weather had cleared the area did 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 move outside, where a drenched field made for difficult cuts and slip-n-slide falls. There were procedural penalties and drops. It didn't seem like a day for big conclusions.

Only one player seemed totally immune: Coby Bryant, the Bears' big free agent add at safety. He was everywhere Saturday. His interception on Caleb Williams' deep throw to Maurice Alexander was a thing of beauty. As Williams read the Bears' split-field coverage and loaded to throw the seam route to Alexander, Bryant whipped out of his angle and drove to the middle of the field, tracking the ball better than Alexander and catching it at extension. He had two more pass breakups on the day, including a driving deflection on a crossing pattern from Rome Odunze.

Unfortunately, Bryant was carted off the field during Monday's practice. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that no surgery is expected for a knee hyperextension, bone bruise and small fracture, but he will be out for 8-10 weeks. That would set Bryant behind the eight ball in learning coordinator Dennis Allen's defense and developing chemistry with a fellow newcomer at safety, first-round pick Dillon Thieneman.

Veteran free agent Cam Lewis, who spent time at first-team slot corner and second-team safety during my time at camp, stepped in for Bryant at first-team safety Monday. He has good versatility but not nearly the processing speed or hitting power of Bryant. The Bears were already lighter at linebacker, having released Tremaine Edmunds to sign Devin Bush. They're also thin in the defensive front, where they need a key pass rusher to emerge. Now with the Bryant injury, the questions on a defense that was extremely reliant on turnovers last season are becoming difficult to ignore.

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One key fantasy nugget: I saw a lot more Sam Roush with the first team than I expected. The rookie tight end out of Stanford was a draft darling of mine. At 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds, with a rugby background, Roush is capable of displacing defensive ends in one-on-one assignments. The Bears experimented with No. 3 tight end Durham Smythe as a fullback in 2025, and I'd wager we see Roush in that role -- with increased frequency -- in 2026. Smythe had 335 snaps throughout the regular season and playoffs. Roush might push 400.

If he's biting into anyone's snaps, it should be from Cole Kmet rather than Colston Loveland. Loveland is the sun of the Bears' solar system of receivers, and he's a great pair with Roush, who can line up inside Loveland as a blocker more readily than Kmet can. Roush and Kmet might split too many snaps for either to be fantasy viable ... and the same issue could be present at No. 3 receiver.

I saw Alexander, Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker all get first-team reps. Third-round rookie Zavion Thomas was mostly with the second team, but given his ball-in-hand ability, it's fair to expect him to take snaps early as a decoy player at the very least. The Bears were not particularly deep at wide receiver last season, as DJ Moore and Odunze dominated the snap counts; Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden III rotated behind them. Walker was fifth on the team in receiver snaps with 86, but I'd be stunned if that happens again. After Burden and Odunze, the receiver to draft in fantasy is likely Raymond ... but I wouldn't be surprised if that role was much more rotational than it was in 2025.

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On a day in which everyone's cleats seemed stuck in the mud, Thomas still flew. He created some yards after the catch on a crossing pattern and scored on a quick-out breaker. He's built like a track athlete and will get used like one this season. I'll bet you a sandwich he scores a 50-yard touchdown on some reverse or screen or trick play before the season is out.

The wet field seemed to dramatically impact Burden and Caleb Williams -- there was one segment of 11-on-11 in which Williams targeted Burden three times and got three incompletions for his trouble -- one clear miss, one clear drop and one that was somewhere in the middle. The people I spoke to are still shining with enthusiasm for Burden, so I'll chalk the bad day up to the weather.

I was surprised to learn that second-round rookie Logan Jones has not cracked the first-team rotation at all, with veteran Garrett Bradbury manning the center position uncontested. So it seems clear that the Bears want to start the season with Bradbury, giving him every rep necessary to get up to speed. "It is not easy to play center in our scheme," offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. Then he repeats it in case I didn't get it: "It is not easy to play center in our scheme."

The Bears' running game improved dramatically over the course of Johnson's first year: 42.9% success rate in the first eight weeks, 50.8% in the final eight weeks. That was the best in the NFL. Taylor told me they garnered a lot of feedback midseason from the offensive line veterans (Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney) about how to make communication and identification easier. Kmet told me that Ben Johnson leads the running game install during the week, which he had never seen even an offensive coordinator do before, let alone a head coach. Williams might be on the cover of Madden, but you can hear the pride in every Bears member's voice when talking about their running game. It's the core of the offense.

Fowler's notes from Jacksonville Jaguars camp

Dates visited: July 31

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Best thing I saw/heard: Travis Hunter in a reversible teal-and-white jersey to accommodate the two-way experiment that rages on. The Jaguars are crystallizing the plan for Hunter, who will be a key cornerback and a "package" wide receiver to take advantage of his make-you-miss ability.

Hunter has a Jaguars employee help him reverse the jersey to reflect which side of the ball he's playing on that present down. In one sequence of plays, Hunter played corner in a red zone dime package, then lined up one-on-one as an outside receiver -- nearly making an absurdly difficult catch on a well-contested pass.

"I think we have a better feel now at what he's best at and where we need him," coach Liam Coen said.

Hunter is needed at corner for the Jaguars, who lost Greg Newsome II and Tyson Campbell from last season. The Jaguars are eager to get four corners on the field, which means Hunter can pair with Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis. On offense, Coen must work Hunter into an offense that features receivers Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers. The coach is excited about that.

"Where you want him in there is contested [plays], tough catches -- trying to get the ball in his hand because he can make you miss in a phone booth," Coen told me. "Quick screens, bubbles ... what that looks like as a rep count, I still have no clue. ... He's got to be able to know X, F, both those positions within the game plan and not the whole playbook. Third down, red zone, two minute, specific offense of plays in the normal flow of the game, we will package him in, as opposed to, 'Look, bro, you've got to know the whole offense.' That was a little much last year."

Hunter said he gained 10 pounds of muscle this offseason and hit nearly 23 mph on the GPS last week. That should equip him for both sides of the ball. As someone with the team reminded me from the sideline: "[Two-way] is all he knows."

One key fantasy nugget: The Jaguars are feeling confident about Thomas bouncing back. He has looked phenomenal since the spring, and when you watch him live, he's in a different class athletically than his teammates.

"When BT is hooping, I feel like the whole team is in a good spot," Meyers said. "He can change games. He can change a season."

The Jaguars don't have a true No. 1 receiver (Coen likes his options interchangeable), and quarterback Trevor Lawrence trusts Washington and Meyers on third downs. Thomas will be the vertical threat. Coen noted that Lawrence and Thomas connected more in the spring than they had in last year's camp and season. Plus, Coen said his routes the other day were "unreal."

"I've just sensed a different dude in terms of confidence, the way he carries himself, his communication," Coen said. "I am confident in him right now, and I know Trevor is, too."

One thing that sort of caps Thomas' fantasy value is his ability to draw a team's top corner and thus play the decoy role while Washington eats over the middle.

play 0:46 How Jakobi Meyers can elevate the Jags this season

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The Jaguars eye sustained success under the Coen and general manager James Gladstone. That's a major theme. Jacksonville hasn't posted back-to-back 10-win seasons since 1997-99. "One year, a lot of teams can do it," said Coen after his 13-4 debut. "Consistency being the truest measure of performance, that's what we're trying to hunt up. Earn respect by being consistent." Coen has encouraged his players to not be afraid to fail -- try new routes and new techniques, because this is the time of year to do it. Coen is willing to tinker with the offense by finding new ideas. He recently had a videoconference with Rams coach Sean McVay about offensive football, and he has studied the Bears' and 49ers' offenses this summer. Embracing adversity is also a big theme, because Jacksonville must play its home games in Orlando in 2027. "Drop us off anywhere" is a calling card.

The Jaguars are expecting a physical running game with Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Coen believes he has runners who "can bounce off tackles, get those dirty runs we weren't getting at the end of last year." Coen plans to be more creative with his run schemes as a result. He noted that Rodriguez won't stand out in an unpadded practice but that his physicality comes alive when the pads come on. Coen hasn't figured out how he wants to split carries, and how defenses play Jacksonville early in the season could determine some of that plan.

The Jaguars see star potential in left tackle Anton Harrison, who "can dance with anybody" on the edge, per Coen. "Is this the year you go and be a consistent lockdown guy? Because he has the tools," Coen said. The Jaguars believe they have a solid nine-man group of offensive linemen. Expect recent third-round picks Emmanuel Pregnon and Wyatt Milum to push to play eventually.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones was balling the day I was there, undercutting a route for a diving interception and breaking up multiple passes. He should be a factor in the defensive passing game.

Solak's notes from Green Bay Packers camp

Date visited: July 31

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Best thing I saw/heard: Have you looked at the Packers' depth chart without Micah Parsons on the defensive front? It doesn't inspire much confidence. And it will be that way for at least a month, as Parsons won't even think about practicing until he is nine months removed from tearing his left ACL -- that's late September.

With Rashan Gary traded to Dallas and Kingsley Enagbare gone in free agency, the edge rushers behind Parsons are Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox Jr. and Dani Dennis-Sutton. Collectively, they have 15 sacks in 72 games.

Defensive tackle has more depth, but it lacks the star talent that the edge room will enjoy once Parsons returns. Devonte Wyatt just got a three-year extension and now has a new running mate in Javon Hargrave, who played his best ball under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia. But Hargrave is 33, and Wyatt is coming off a fractured left ankle with ligament damage. Behind them are Karl Brooks, Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson. So unless third-round rookie Chris McClellan is a gem, there isn't a lot of splash in this room.

The Packers figure to solve the talent problem along the defensive line with scheme. Gannon, similar to almost all defensive coordinators, promises to be multiple and versatile, and to coach to the strength of his players. Unlike most defensive coordinators, he has run different defenses across his seasons in Philadelphia (as defensive coordinator) and Arizona (as head coach). I asked coach Matt LaFleur why Gannon was the candidate he chose after Jeff Hafley's departure.

"When we brought him in here [to interview], he blew me away," LaFleur said. "He knows offensive football, he knows situational football. And the thing that impressed me most about him: He's not stuck in, 'Oh, this is how we're going to do it.' It's kind of like how we think offensively."

The Packers weren't yet in full pads when I visited camp, so all optimism should be tempered. But Gannon's defense was moving, changing front structures and sending blitzes, which confounded the first- and second-team offensive lines. Cornerback Carrington Valentine held up on what would have been a sure negative play when he was sent off the edge. Van Ness had a bear hug would-be tackle at the line of scrimmage, working from an interior gap. Backup nose tackle Jonathan Ford didn't lose a rep that I saw.

The success was noticeably less consistent in the passing game, and it's hard to imagine the Packers being a successful pass-rush team without Parsons. "The entire pass-rush plan will be built around him when [Parsons] gets back," Gannon said.

I would expect a ton of simulated pressures during Parsons' absence. Van Ness, in particular, is a handy player who can line up inside and out. Third-year linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is a good blitzer. If the day of practice I watched is any indication, the Packers are going to solve their rush problems by using their depth while they wait on Parsons.

play 1:55 How Micah Parsons' absence impacts Jordan Love, Packers

One key fantasy nugget: The Packers have always been proud of their ability to have a different WR1 every week under LaFleur. In the past, that crown largely rotated among Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. Now, Doubs is a Patriot, and Matthew Golden is squarely in his place.

This isn't big news. When the Packers selected Golden in the first round of the 2025 draft, it was in clear anticipation of some receiver departures. Doubs was the odd man out, as he signed a big deal with the Patriots; Watson and Reed got internal extensions. Golden is meant to step cleanly into Doubs' shoes.

But ... Dontayvion Wicks is also gone, traded to the Eagles. With his 46 targets out the door -- along with Doubs' 85 -- the Packers' wideout depth is as thin as I can remember. Second-year man Savion Williams was banged up for much of his rookie season, and he was largely used on designed touches as a RB/WR hybrid. I barely saw him used with the first team while I was there. He's fighting for the WR4 role with cornerback moonlighter Bo Melton, veteran returner Skyy Moore and undrafted free agent J. Michael Sturdivant (who looks like a keeper).

None of these players are the caliber of Wicks, though -- not in terms of talent or tenure. I can't promise that LaFleur won't still rotate his receivers heavily, nor can I promise that they all stay healthy. The WR1 crown might rotate among Watson, Reed and Golden, but I'd expect all of them to play a larger portion of the snaps (and produce a larger portion of the position's fantasy output) than they have in previous year. I don't think a fantasy manager can go wrong with any of the three.

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CB1 in Green Bay is Keisean Nixon. CB2 looks like Valentine, as second-round rookie Brandon Cisse is only sprinkling in with the first team so far. But I will say this: A big part of my training camp tour is seeing these rookies in person and getting a quick measure on who looks like they belong among NFL players. Cisse sure fits that bill. He's smooth, rangy and easy athletic. He moves similar to how the good corners move. There's a long way between there and "good enough to hang on an NFL Sunday," but he has made the ideal first step.

Here's a great stat from Sharp Football Analysis' Rich Hribar: The Packers had 8.9 possessions per game (excluding possessions that ended in kneel-downs), which is the fewest for a team this century. Operationally, Green Bay is one of the slower teams in the league. Only four teams broke the huddle with less time on the play clock in 2025; only nine teams snapped the ball with less time. LaFleur said that getting into and out of the huddle at a better pace has been a priority this offseason. With how much experience he and Love have together now, it's reasonable to expect an immediate improvement on that front.

It's impossible to evaluate new starting left tackle Jordan Morgan or new starting right guard Anthony Belton without pads on. But the buzz at ground level is that Belton is coming along well in his first training camp at full-time guard.

Gannon's defenses in Arizona were known for their aggressive uses of safety Budda Baker, who would come flying at the snap to fill a variety of roles (linebacker, slot corner, blitzer) with aplomb. The Packers don't have a one-for-one player, but safety Evan Williams is a preposterously good tackler at high speeds. Gannon should be champing at the bit to use him as a chess piece.

Fowler's notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp

Date visited: July 30

Location: Tampa, Florida

Best thing I saw/heard: Baker Mayfield was revved up the moment he addressed the media Thursday. He was direct in his disappointment about the failed contract efforts and outlined why.

My full interview with Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/sJScVCr2H0 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2026

Both sides are frustrated by the way things have played out. In the end, Tampa couldn't close the deal with an offer of two years and $100-plus million, the length of which raises doubt about whether he's viewed as the long-term answer. Here are a few conclusions from the dramatic day:

It feels as if the Bucs and Mayfield are on a collision course for the franchise tag, which would pay him at least $47 million in 2027. Tampa considers the tag a tool. The past three Bucs who received the tag -- Antoine Winfield Jr. (2024), Chris Godwin Jr. (2022) and Shaquil Barrett (2020) -- all got long-term deals eventually (Winfield and Godwin during the negotiating window, and Barrett the next season). Mayfield knows this is a possibility and isn't afraid of it. After all, Tampa's two-year offer was close enough to two years worth of franchise tags.

The tag could also be a way for the Bucs to facilitate a trade to a QB-needy team, acquiring draft capital to select the quarterback of the future. The Bucs have always expressed complete faith in Mayfield, but this would at least be an option. The nonexclusive tag would give Mayfield the right to negotiate with other teams, leaving Tampa to match the offer or receive two first-round picks for letting him go. NFL quarterbacks are broken into haves and have-nots. Mayfield is in the former, and that garners interest. Plus, Mayfield is well-versed in the Shanahan/McVay scheme permeating the NFL. The Rams post-Matthew Stafford, anyone? Coach Sean McVay loves him ... just thinking out loud.

The Bucs know Mayfield is often best when slighted, highly motivated and riled up. This was noted multiple times in Tampa. Mayfield knows this, too. "I want to be present where my feet are at," Mayfield told me on why he didn't exercise his leverage by holding out. "I'm a Buccaneer right now. I'm the quarterback for this team. [I'm focused on] how can I lead the best way possible, how I can win as many games as possible and how we can win the Super Bowl."

One key fantasy nugget: It feels as if free agent signing Kenny Gainwell should be on the field a lot, sometimes alongside Bucky Irving in two-tailback "pony" sets. Gainwell made plays all over the field Thursday, particularly in the passing game. His presence is obvious, and he's usually one of the first names mentioned when talking to people with the team about the offense. Irving is a proven contributor and is eager to rebound after a down season. But Gainwell is a good stash option for a high volume of receptions mixed with timely runs.

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Bucs coaches are not worried about defensive tackle Vita Vea's absence ... yet. It's early in camp and Vea, who is upset about his contract, can rest. But as one person with the team told me, "talk to me in one to two weeks." Translation: It would be nice to get him back by mid-August because he's central to the defense's success. I'm told Vea is very dug in here and is prepared to wait this out. For how long? That typically depends on a variety of factors, including a player's resolve with the threat of losing game checks approaching. That's hard to measure at this stage. But he currently has "zero" intention to play under his deal or without a trade, I'm told. The Bucs have no plans to trade him despite league interest. Something has to give.

What's sort of lost in the contract issues is that this roster is really good. It's loaded at receiver and on the offensive line, the latter of which Mayfield called "a top-three unit" when healthy. Last season, center Graham Barton was the only starter to play more than 12 games. Everyone's healthy now. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka should improve in Year 2 (looked as though he hit a rookie wall late last year), and several people with the Bucs have noted that Chris Godwin Jr. has his explosion back. On defense, the front seven is much improved. The Alex Anzalone addition at linebacker will be big for communication and timely playmaking. Mayfield is right to think this team is well-positioned.

The Bucs can't contain their excitement for No. 15 pick Rueben Bain Jr. He has been everything they've wanted and more, a true three-down end.

In the secondary, coach Todd Bowles has no reservations playing second-year corner Jacob Parrish on the outside this season despite his 5-foot-10 frame. Benjamin Morrison was banged up but has returned. Parrish playing outside frees up fourth-round rookie Keionte Scott to play the slot. Damarion Williams is getting some run at the outside corner spot, too. Regardless, the spot opposite Zyon McCollum must be earned in camp.

The Bucs know how to develop receivers. That's the case with third-round rookie Ted Hurst III, who has natural speed to blow by corners. With experience and refined route running, he'll be dangerous. And Tampa is expecting big things from Jalen McMillan, who could cut into the statistical bottom lines of Egbuka and Godwin, at least slightly. Tez Johnson can really play, but he's at best the WR4/WR5 right now.

Solak's notes from Minnesota Vikings camp

Date visited: July 30

Location: Eagan, Minnesota

Best thing I saw/heard: The blow-by-blow of the Kyler Murray/J.J. McCarthy quarterback competition will be well-chronicled by our Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert in his daily entries. But the one day I was in Minnesota was not a banner one for either passer.

Murray looked like a player in his second day of training camp in a new offense. In 7-on-7s, he threw a vertical ball to wide receiver Jordan Addison ... but Addison had snapped the route off into a deep comeback, and the ball sailed high. Was this a route that gave Addison the option to come back or stay vertical relative to coverage? Or did Murray just not know for certain the route he was throwing on the backside?

Later, Murray targeted Justin Jefferson on a glance RPO -- a familiar route. But the timing wasn't perfect over the middle of the field, and the driving safety arrived well in time to break up the pass. Coach Kevin O'Connell immediately grabbed Murray's attention and modeled the footwork on the give, and showed him how to improve his preparation to throw after electing to pull the ball.

Of course, McCarthy has spent more time in the offense. This is his third offseason -- his second fully healthy after his torn right meniscus in 2024. But that command isn't materializing into impactful plays. O'Connell is preaching the importance of not turning the ball over, and McCarthy seems to be taking that teaching to heart. He is exceedingly cautious with the football; the one bold throw I saw him attempt was a wheel route to backup running back Zavier Scott, but the ball was dropped despite being catchable. It also would have merited a thunderous hit from a closing safety in real-game action.

McCarthy appears to be trying not to lose the job rather than win it. That isn't as bad of a plan as it sounds. Murray will always be the superior playmaker -- his escapability and arm talent objectively clears McCarthy's -- but O'Connell's offense has always preferred reliable pocket quarterbacks who execute the system. If McCarthy can get the ball to his checkdown faster, he can reduce last season's 4.2% interception rate (league worst) and 9.4% sack rate (fourth worst).

In O'Connell's opening news conference for training camp Tuesday, he seemed to cut with both sides of this sword. "We want an elevator at the quarterback position," he said, which sounds like Murray. But then he continued. "In many ways, doing that in this system is a 'do your job' mentality." That might be McCarthy's path.

My prediction: Murray will gain ground every day of camp. He'll iron out the easy mistakes of the first few days. His arm will shine. McCarthy needs to make bigger throws and take bigger chances to hold off Murray. I entered Minnesota with a strong belief that Murray will win this quarterback competition, and I leave feeling the same.

play 2:33 Why Riddick expects Kyler Murray to win the QB battle in Minnesota

One key fantasy nugget: Invest in the Vikings' running game this season. How exactly to do that is admittedly tricky. Aaron Jones Sr. will continue to split carries with Jordan Mason. Mason averaged 47.4 rushing yards per game last season; Jones was right on his heels at 45.7. Their split could be complicated by fifth-round rookie and training camp darling Demond Claiborne, an undersized firecracker out of Wake Forest. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was asked about Clairborne while I was at camp and highlighted his already substantial improvement: "There were a lot of growing pains in the spring as far as being disciplined with his footwork, his tracks ... but you just see a much more comfortable player even in the first few days here, coming into camp."

However the touches shake out, the Vikings are committed to insulating their starting quarterback with a better running game. They added ex-Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith to the staff in an effort to get more creative running the ball. And even amid last season's nightmarish quarterback carousel, the Vikings had the best rushing attack of the O'Connell era by success rate, explosive rush rate and stuff rate. In their second season with Donovan Jackson and Will Fries at guard, as well as the addition of strong blocking receiver Jauan Jennings in free agency, expect that improvement to continue.

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I'm fascinated to see how second-round rookie Jake Golday is used by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. A college edge rusher who converted to linebacker, he seems like an Andrew Van Ginkel heir apparent (Van Ginkel is in the final year of his deal). I saw him taking snaps at off-ball linebacker, but he took edge-rush reps the day after I left camp. My guess is he's only a subpackage player early, but he has the frame and length to be a great blitzing stack linebacker in Year 1.

There's no way to replace safety Harrison Smith. The 29th pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Smith was a lifelong Viking and verifiable coach on the field in his last days in the Flores defense. That's if he retires. It isn't formalized yet, and the Vikings are hoping he returns despite drafting safety Jakobe Thomas in the third round. While I was at camp, Thomas was not yet taking many first-team reps, but that's understandable, given how complex this defense is. But the Vikings want to have three-safety packages with Joshua Metellus and some combination of Thomas, Jay Ward and Theo Jackson. Maybe Jamal Adams gets a foothold, too. My sense in watching practice and speaking to folks on the ground is there's no one winning idea for how to replace Smith just yet.

New general manager Nolan Teasley handed out his first big extension shortly before I got to camp, awarding franchise right tackle Brian O'Neill a four-year extension. It's a team-friendly deal, with no guaranteed money beyond 2027. With O'Neill, Christian Darrisaw and Fries all on expensive contracts, the Vikings have two of the 10 highest-paid tackles in football (by average annual value) and the 11th-highest-paid guard to boot. This should be a good offensive line, so long as Jackson can take a step.

I got two unrelated and unprompted "big year for Dallas Turner!" remarks as I spoke to members of the Vikings' staff. The third-year edge rusher broke out in a big way last season, and his success as a rotational player was a big part of the Vikings' willingness to trade expensive veteran Jonathan Greenard.

The Vikings are on an odd high wire. They just went 9-8 despite horrendous quarterback play, thanks in large part to some great coaching and some star players. So long as Murray or McCarthy is solid under center, it's fair to have big expectations for Minnesota in 2026. But the Vikings are as close to a teardown as they are to contention. Key offensive players set to become free agents in 2027 include Murray, Jones, Mason, Jennings, center Blake Brandel and tight end T.J. Hockenson. On defense, it's Van Ginkel, Ward, Blake Cashman, Isaiah Rodgers and Jalen Redmond. A disappointing season could shake up this roster.

Fowler's notes from Miami Dolphins camp

Date visited: July 29

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Best thing I saw/heard: Malik Willis stood in the pocket during practice, eschewing chances to run for extra yardage. And that's by design. The Dolphins know what their free agent signing can do outside the pocket. In fact, Miami plans to use Willis and running back De'Von Achane in dual-threat action when the timing is right. But for now, the Dolphins want to develop Willis as a passer.

"There is nothing that he does not have [athletically]," said general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who was with Willis for two seasons in Green Bay. "He can beat you with his legs, putting a ton of pressure on the defense. If you watch him throw a football, he can attack all three levels of the field."

For a team in transition, Willis offers flexibility. He makes high-end bridge QB money -- three years, $67 million with $45 million in guarantees -- but not enough to saddle the franchise in future years. If he proves a viable starter in 2026, he has a reasonable $25.9 million cap hit in 2027.

Whether he's the long-term answer remains to be seen. But it's not just the physical gifts with Willis. His intangibles should prove helpful, too. Weather conditions don't bother Willis, Sullivan noted. And perhaps most importantly, he has a "quiet confidence" that Sullivan once mistook for indifference -- until Willis first replaced the injured Jordan Love in 2024.

"What I was killing him for in practice ended up being an incredible strength, that quiet confidence," Sullivan said. "He proved something to himself."

He's also taking more ownership of the offense as he goes, speaking up about the plays he likes to run. That showed late in the spring and has continued in camp. Now, he's tasked with elevating a supporting cast with holes. The Dolphins do not have a No. 1 receiver. That race is wide open. Expect the Dolphins to lean on the running game and a stout offensive line early in the season.

One key fantasy nugget: It wouldn't shock me if tight end Greg Dulcich flirts with the team lead in catches. Achane, coming off a 67-reception season, is a prime candidate, too. But word is that Dulcich developed a chemistry with Willis in the spring and it has carried over to the summer.

On the day I visited, Dulcich had a nice catch over the middle in team drills. He posted 222 receiving yards over the last five games in 2025. Dulcich showed promise early in his career but battled severe hamstring issues. Now recovered from that, he could be a breakout candidate in Year 5.

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