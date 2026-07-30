Sean Payton tearfully accepts Drew Brees' invitation to introduce QB for HOF

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Sean Payton will present Drew Brees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brees is set to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame's 2026 class on Aug. 8, along with Luke Kuechly, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri. The ex-New Orleans Saints star quarterback chose his former coach to introduce him and unveil his bronze bust.

Brees asked Payton to be his presenter over a video call in an emotional moment that was filmed by a member of the Saints staff.

Payton, currently the Denver Broncos' head coach, teared up in the video and said, "Honest to God, I can't believe you just did that," before accepting the offer.

"It's awesome," an emotional Payton told Brees.

"I can't wait, I love you," Brees responded.

Payton said Thursday that he was caught off guard by Brees' request.

"It was just a lot -- 15 years together," Payton said. "A lot of times for a number of reasons, those relationships -- quarterback-coach -- you kind of take for granted.

"Yet sometimes, oftentimes, they don't end the way you want them to end. I'm proud that it ended the way he wanted it to. I'm excited for him. As a coach, it's an honor to be asked."

Brees and Payton spent 15 years together in New Orleans and won Super Bowl XLIV. Brees is second all-time in NFL history in passing yards, touchdown passes and completions.

Brees retired after the 2020 season and Payton stepped away from the Saints after the 2021 season before New Orleans traded the coach's rights to the Broncos in 2023.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.