Ravens' Henry, entering 11th year, not thinking about retirement

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- After the start of his 11th NFL training camp, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry said he isn't contemplating calling it quits.

"I don't try to enter another season thinking about retiring and have that on my mind," Henry said after Thursday's practice. "That's not even my mindset. My mindset is how can I get better, so we can be the best team we can be. I haven't thought about retirement at all."

Henry, 32, has shown no signs of slowing down and currently ranks 10th on the NFL's career rushing list. He needs 6,236 yards to surpass Emmitt Smith as the league's rushing leader.

But Henry is entering a stage in his career where it has been challenging for other running backs. Since 2000, only four running backs (Smith, Ricky Williams, Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore) have recorded 1,000-yard seasons when 32 or older.

"I love the game and once I feel like that love is gone, then I'll hang it up," Henry said. "But I'm just focused on getting better."

In his two seasons with Baltimore, Henry has totaled an NFL-leading 3,516 yards rushing. He finished last season with four straight games of 100 yards rushing.

"As long as he is having fun and he feels good, he could play as long as he wants because they do not build humans like that," Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "So, there are not many challengers, I would say."

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Henry has "one of the craziest work ethics and demeanors" he has seen. But he mentioned that there could be days when the team reduces Henry's reps because the focus is to keep him fresh for the entire season.

"The way that guy goes about his business is really impressive," Minter said. "You play against him and you realize how big he really is. And then he walks into your office, and man, for that dude to be playing running back with the size and skill set that he [has] is definitely one of a kind."

One reason why Henry continues to play is his pursuit of a championship. He has won one playoff game since 2019, and he has played in one AFC Championship Game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

"If I haven't got it by Year 11, then I don't know when I'm going to get it," Henry said. "But yes, that's always been my focus -- wanting to be better, wanting to do better than the year before and wanting to win the championship. So that's the No. 1 goal, always."