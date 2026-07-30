Fernando Mendoza fine opening as Raiders' QB2 behind Kirk Cousins

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Fernando Mendoza said he is fine with being patient and playing behind Kirk Cousins, who was named the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback to begin training camp.

Mendoza mentioned Thursday that he is more focused on improving each day and following the veteran leaders on the team.

"Whatever decisions are made at the end, that's fantastic -- and I'm well for it," the first overall draft pick said. "I just want the team to win, so that's where I'm at."

Mendoza has noticed vast improvement in his command of the offense, which he attributes to having a better understanding of the scheme and extra time with the offensive linemen to get more reps under center.

Mendoza said he has been calmer in the pocket, which has been noticeable while playing with the second-team offense during the first two days of training camp.

Mendoza has looked in control and has been efficient when throwing the football.

"He's definitely getting more comfortable," running back Ashton Jeanty said. "He is going through his reads and getting the ball out quicker, which is good to see from him."

When Mendoza arrived for training camp last week with his fellow rookies, he said he didn't feel like the new player on the scene. He said he feels acclimated to the team and culture.

Despite all the strides Mendoza has made since the team's offseason program, he said he still feels there is a lot more room to grow. He wants to strengthen his knowledge of the playbook while improving at setting protections.

"I feel more comfortable, but I am nowhere near where I need to be," he said.