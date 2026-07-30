Steelers' Broderick Jones cleared after eight months (neck)

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LATROBE, Pa. -- Eight months after sustaining a "shocking" season-ending neck injury -- one that he initially feared might end his playing career -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones tugged on his jersey, laced up his cleats and took the field at St. Vincent College for his fourth training camp after receiving medical clearance to return to practice.

"After the [Chicago Bears] game, I felt fine," the 2023 first-round pick said Thursday, recounting his surprise at the diagnosis. "I went in the next day, and I was telling Gabe, this is the best I ever felt after a game. And he was like, 'I don't know how because you're done.' I'm like, 'What?'"

Eight months after a season-ending neck injury, Broderick Jones returns for his fourth training camp. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The injury, the first serious one of Jones' career, occurred in the Week 12 loss when Jones launched his head into the chest of Bears linebacker Dominque Robinson as Robinson leapt to break up a pass. As Robinson came down, he grabbed Jones' helmet, twisting the tackle's head down.

"We're all out there playing football at the end of the day," Jones said. "I'm not saying it was a dirty play or anything. I just feel like he wanted to make a football play, and it was just wrong place at the wrong time type scenario. I got to be better having my hands up, not shooting forward, leaning and stuff like that to prevent things like that. But it's football, it's a physical game, so those things are bound to happen."

Jones said it felt like he had lingering stinger down both arms, but an MRI revealed the injury was far more serious than initially thought. He had a spinal fusion surgery soon after and embarked on an arduous rehab that included more than three months of no physical activity.

Through two camp practices, Jones has mostly taken snaps with the second team offensive line at both left and right tackle, but he said Thursday that he believes he can return to being a starter this season.

Coach Mike McCarthy also said he believes Jones is a "starter-level" player.

"I think it speaks volume for Broderick and what he's been doing here the last couple of months," McCarthy said Tuesday. "So I just think like anything, when a player comes off of a medical clearance, you can't just go to a hundred miles an hour. ... Broderick, he's been a starter here. He gives us position flex."

The biggest hurdle to overcome, Jones said, is regaining his strength after an offseason where he couldn't work out for more than three months and refining his technique.

"I'm still working through it," Jones said, adding that he currently weighs 300 pounds, but he would like to weigh between 310-15. "I wouldn't say I'm where I want to be at. Just trying to get back in shape and putting the weight back on in the right places."

During his recovery, Jones leaned on teammates DK Metcalf and Asante Samuel Jr. Metcalf sustained a similar injury in high school, the wide receiver told Jones, while Samuel, who shares an agent with Jones, had a spinal fusion surgery during the 2025 offseason and joined the Steelers late in the regular season.

"I met with [Samuel] like three or four times, him and my agent," Jones said. "That was a good thing for me."

In Jones' absence, the Steelers moved 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu from right to left tackle, and former UDFA Dylan Cook primarily worked as the first team right tackle. Cook took over as starting left tackle following Jones' injury last season.

And because of the uncertainty around Jones' recovery timeline and long-term outlook, the Steelers also declined his fifth-year option and used their first-round pick on offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, who has taken reps with the second team offensive line during offseason activities and training camp.

Jones understood the organization's thinking.

"It's a business," he said. "I was in the same situation when I came in, and Dan [Moore Jr.] was here, so it was the same way. It wasn't really a shock for me because I was hurt. You never know what the future holds. So it's a business decision on their part. I just got to continue what I can do for the team, and then just try and go from there."

The Steelers traded up to draft Jones in 2023 with the intention of playing him at left tackle. But Jones spent his first two seasons working primarily at right tackle as incumbent Dan Moore Jr. held on to the starting left tackle job.

When Moore departed in free agency in 2025, Jones moved to the left side and started every game until his injury.

With McCarthy's emphasis on cross-training and position flexibility, Jones will continue to take snaps at both sides throughout training camp, something he's done since his college career at Georgia. "At the end of the day, I got to work both," Jones said. "I got to be able to play both because you never know. Troy can go down, I can go down, Max can go down, anybody can go down. We all have to be prepared to play both sides."