Saints' Chris Olave signing four-year extension worth up to $132M

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The New Orleans Saints are signing wide receiver Chris Olave to a four-year extension worth up to $132 million, including $90 million guaranteed, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Olave, a 2022 first-round pick out of Ohio State, was set to play this season on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. The extension will put him under contract through 2030.

The deal is the biggest contract the Saints have given to a wide receiver since Michael Thomas got a then-record five-year deal worth up to $20 million a year in 2019.

The move follows a career-best season by Olave, who played in 16 games and finished with 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

It also comes less than two years after Olave sustained at least two known concussions during the 2024 season.

Olave finished last season healthy. He had not been participating in practices during training camp because of his unsettled contract situation.