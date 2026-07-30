Giants have spoken with Cam Skattebo after Fanatics Fest flip

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WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The New York Giants brass had conversations with running back Cam Skattebo following his backflip at Fanatics Fest two weeks ago.

Skattebo awkwardly landed his trademark backflip at the event. He later said he was fine and promised not to get hurt before the start of the season.

Still, Giants coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen discussed it with the second-year running back. They prefer he not do it leading into the season.

Skattebo, who is coming off an open fracture of his ankle, did the flip in late May after hitting a home run at the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game. When he returned to practice for the Giants in the spring, Harbaugh joked they agreed he wouldn't do a backflip that day.

The topic still warranted being brought up again a month later.

"The big-picture message is you want to take care of yourself, take care of your team. Do everything you can do to be healthy, be back, be right, be good," Harbaugh said. "What does that mean? It's not going to be the same situation the next time for anybody. It's going to be different. So it's really the principle of it."

Skattebo returned to practice for the Giants at mandatory minicamp in the spring. He has been a full participant in the first two training camp practices of the summer and has been the clear-cup first-team running back ahead of Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Giants don't seem overly concerned about the situation. But it was a topic they at least felt the need to address behind closed doors.

"To me, it's a very good question," Harbaugh said. "It's something that ... we talk about everything all the time. So those things, that, other things come up every day with [Skattebo] and everybody else. There are a lot of guys you talk to every day. You have interactions with everyone on the team.

"So [Skattebo} and I have had five or six really good conversations since he got back and that might have been talked about in there with some other stuff. It might have been. It might have been. There might be a good change. It's part of the ongoing process. Just communication, be on the same page, trying to be the best at everything we do. He's great. He wants to be great. He listens. He talks. He tells you what he thinks. It's all good."

Skattebo said earlier in the offseason he intended to do the trademark backflip after scoring his first touchdown this season. It's who he is.

The Giants aren't likely to object. It's the idea that he decided to take the risk during an offseason primarily spent rehabbing that made them think the conversations were necessary in the moment.

"Yeah, we have [had conversations], but again, he's a young man that's still getting used to the spotlight and in New York City and you got to be conscious of your actions, not only from a health standpoint, but a perception standpoint," Schoen said. "But he knows I'd rather him not do that, especially this close to camp. But it's also a testament to how good of a job our training staff did and medical staff did in terms of getting him back and ready to go here as we start camp."

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, played in eight games his rookie season. He had 101 rushes for 410 yards with five touchdowns. He also had a pair of receiving scores.

He was just hitting his stride when he was injured in a Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo reached the end zone in each of his final three appearances in 2025 and his role is expected to grow this season.