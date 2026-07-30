Tyler Allgeier 'building' relationship with rookie RB Jeremiyah Love

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GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier doesn't think there's a point in "being a jerk" about being on the wrong end of his team drafting a running back in the first round with him already on the roster, he said Thursday in his first comments since Arizona picked Jeremiyah Love in April's draft.

Allgeier signed a two-year deal worth $12.25 million with the Cardinals in March to, presumably, be their top running back option. A month later, Arizona drafted Love with the third pick and Allgeier became part of a running back rotation, instead of the lead runner.

And it's not the first time it's happened.

After Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards for the Falcons as a rookie in 2022, Atlanta picked Bijan Robinson eighth in 2023. Allgeier never ran for more than 683 yards in his next three seasons with the Falcons.

With it happening again in Arizona, Allgeier said he doesn't hold anything against Love or the Cardinals, calling the Notre Dame standout "another weapon," a "great pick" and a "great player."

"It's not like there's any bad blood or anything," Allgeier said. "I think just building that relationship, we're pretty close right now, too. So, just building that relationship and just feeding off each other on and off the field. So, it's been good."

Through eight days of training camp, Allgeier has been getting the majority of the carries with the first team, with Love getting the rest. Allgeier described the Cardinals' running backs room, which also includes James Conner and Trey Benson, as "a backed-up room," which Allgeier explained is good to have because depth and having "a lot of options" are important in the NFL. Allgeier said his public positivity regarding the Love pick and his role change comes from being overlooked in the past.

"There's no point in being, I guess, a jerk about it," he said, "because that's not really going to get you anywhere ... get anywhere in life, in this business, in this sport. But I'm just super humble anyways.

"So, I've grew with that, just because with positions and all that stuff, growing up as a kid and so I've been overshadowed, but just having that underdog mentality and just having that stardom mentality, as well, just, shoot, because whenever that chance comes, you just got to execute and take advantage of your opportunity. So that's just the biggest thing for me. It's just a mindset, I think, just for me, at least."

Allgeier watched the Cardinals pick Love in the first round on TV and then took a call from coach Mike LaFleur, whose message to Allgeier was that the two will be a "really good tandem." Allgeier commended LaFleur for "really good communication," which he respects because "head coaches or anyone doesn't have to do that."

"I knew what I was getting into," Allgeier said. "And, shoot, we're here now, shoot, deep into camp we're splitting both, and, shoot, just great competition here on out."