Cowboys' Dak Prescott not shying away from setting lofty goals

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't afraid to let everybody know he carries big goals into 2026.

Prescott wore a vintage T-shirt from the Cowboys' last Super Bowl appearance -- Super Bowl XXX in 1995 -- when the team arrived in Oxnard, California, for training camp Monday. And while working out with skill players in Park City, Utah, before camp, Prescott came up with the anacronym GOTI, which stands for Greatest Offense There Is.

"We want stuff in life a lot of times, but then when people start talking about it, you kind of hesitate. 'Should I say that if they're going to hold me to it?'" Prescott said. "Well, absolutely. Playing in this organization, being in it 10 years, going into year 11, I'm not going to shy away from it. When you don't have it, it sucks when you don't get to play for it. When you're watching other teams play in the playoffs, there's nothing worse than that. And so, yeah, I said I'd be the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys when I was 6 years old and said I'd be in the NFL, and I got here.

"A lot of things in my life, I said I'd do and I did it. And so why shy away from that now? Why shy away from asking people to hold me to the same standard that I believe that I can accomplish and this team can accomplish?"

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he came up with the acronym GOTI -- which stands for the Greatest Offense There Is -- because "why can't we be?" AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Prescott said he found the T-shirt in his closet as he was packing for camp. He said he forgot about it but thought this was the right time to break it out.

As for GOTI, Prescott mentioned it to his teammates and everybody liked the idea. In Brian Schottenheimer's first year as head coach and playcaller, the Cowboys had a 4,000-yard passer (Prescott), two 1,000-yard receivers (CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Javonte Williams). They also had a first-team All Pro in left guard Tyler Smith and an All-Rookie selection in Tyler Booker.

The Cowboys were second in yards per game and seventh in points in 2025, and Prescott wants to raise the bar this season.

"A lot of times you have a lot of [personnel] turnover. We didn't have much turnover at all on our offensive side. We added some guys and some younger guys are going to have to step up," Prescott said. "So maybe we seasoned the group a little bit and guys are getting older, but we were close to some historic things last year. And when you have the guys [we have], why can't we be? And just yet, let's be the greatest offense there is.

"You've heard, 'The Greatest Show on Turf,' and all the other different nicknames. ... Each and every one of them loved it or taken pride in it. And that's as cool as anything, is to watch them take pride in and watch them talk about it and say it to each other. It's the way that we've been practicing. We're just going to keep pushing each other."

Prescott is not worried that talking about lofty goals will lead to a target on the back of a team that has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

"I think that's as much as kind of the point I was making, if anything, is I don't care," Prescott said. "Nobody should care within this organization or this team because at the end of the day, we do control it. We control our chances. We control our opportunities."

Prescott, who turned 33 on Wednesday, liked hearing owner and general manager Jerry Jones say he would give up some "future" to make a trade to help Dallas become more of a contender.

In the past 12 months, the Cowboys have traded All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons but acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and pass rusher Rashan Gary; moved up one slot in the first round to draft safety Caleb Downs; and also added safety Jalen Thompson (three years, $33 million) on the richest free agent deal the team has given out in more than a decade.

"I'm blessed to obviously be here 10 years, but to watch what's happened over the last couple years and to see his mind and his urgency and him still wanting to do whatever he can to make this team better, that's why you play and practice and make sure you give this team everything you can is because when the owner's doing it and it's going from the top to the bottom," Prescott said.

"Why not? And life's about being urgent. A lot of us want to wait and want to say, 'Oh, we'll do it later,' but what are we really promised? Whether it's football or whether it's life. And so why not now?"