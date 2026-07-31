Sources: Deebo Samuel returning to 49ers on 1-year deal

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With concern about the status of receiver Ricky Pearsall's injured right knee, the San Francisco 49ers are turning to a familiar face, bringing back wideout Deebo Samuel to the place where he began his career.

Sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday night that the 49ers and Samuel have reached agreement on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million.

The 49ers said Wednesday that Pearsall has swelling in the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that left them with some "concern." They added that they were exploring "all options," presumably including surgical procedures that would keep Pearsall out for a long time.

In addition to Pearsall's uncertain status, veteran wideout Christian Kirk also has missed recent training camp practices because of a strained calf.

Those ailments led the Niners to working out a trio of receivers Wednesday but ultimately opting to reunite with Samuel.

The 49ers originally selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he was a staple in their offense until the 2025 offseason when he was traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick.

Samuel appeared in 16 games for the Commanders last season, posting 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He added 17 carries for 75 yards and another score.

In his first six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel emerged as one of the league's most versatile receivers. Spending time out wide and in the backfield, Samuel called his position "wide back" because of his ability to do both. At his peak in 2021, Samuel had a combined 1,770 rushing and receiving yards with 12 touchdowns from scrimmage, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in leading the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

For his career, Samuel has 219 carries for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns with 406 receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 scores.

Now back in San Francisco, Samuel should get opportunities to work opposite and alongside veteran wideout Mike Evans as the 49ers sort through other young receiver options such as De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing.