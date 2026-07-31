Tua Tagovailoa not fretting back issue, unsure on full return

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tua Tagovailoa isn't especially alarmed by a tight back that has kept him out of full practices early in training camp. But the Atlanta Falcons quarterback also said he isn't sure when he will be ready to participate fully.

Tagovailoa said Friday that he believes the Falcons are keeping him out for precautionary reasons and if it were a game week, he would likely be ready to go. Tagovailoa said the back issue was a "flare-up" that started last week, though not something he has experienced before.

"I think just right now it's just a precaution thing early on in camp, and then we'll work through that," Tagovailoa said in his first comments to reporters since training camp started. "But I feel great right now. And like I said, it feels good to be out there with the guys, be able to throw, continue to hear the plays, get in the huddle with the guys."

On Friday, Tagovailoa did individual drills with the other quarterbacks. He didn't participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 sessions but did do a half-speed walk-through with the offense late in the practice.

Tagovailoa said he is not sure when he will be part of those team sessions. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Strand has been getting the majority of the 11-on-11 reps with Cooper Rush, the veteran who was signed Wednesday, backing him up. Michael Penix Jr. had a scheduled day off Thursday but was back for individual drills and 7-on-7s on Friday.

"I don't personally have a timetable, but that's a conversation to have with the head coach and with our training staff," Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa was released by the Miami Dolphins in March, and the Falcons signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. Tagovailoa was a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, when he led the NFL in passing yards (4,642). Last year, however, he had 15 interceptions, and the Dolphins moved on from him due to performance and injury issues.