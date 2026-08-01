'Excited' Lions welcome LaPorta back after long road from surgery

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- A feeling of excitement rushed through Dan Campbell as he examined the first week of training camp practices.

Although the Lions have yet to begin any padded sessions, the Detroit Lions head coach was closely monitoring Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta, who is attempting to return from a season-ending back injury.

"Oh yeah, I mean, we've kept close tabs on him," Campbell said on Wednesday. "I mean, look, we do that with every player, but I'm with you, you come off a back and you want to make sure that you're doing everything right by him and he's doing everything right, sometimes you've got to protect the player from himself, he'd be one of those guys, too."

LaPorta is expected to be a big part of the offense under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Physically, the organization wants to make sure he's up for the challenge by monitoring his workload during camp.

The 25-year-old is also entering the final year of his rookie deal and is eligible for a contract extension, which he said energized him through the rehabilitation process to get back to peak form.

"I think [for] everybody that's on the roster, money is motivation," LaPorta said on Day 1 of training camp. "This is our job now. To get to provide for your family is incredible but for now, I'm just going to let my agent and the organization handle that."

LaPorta has scored 20 touchdowns over 42 career games. He underwent surgery in November to repair a fully herniated disc, but Detroit continues to view him as a strong weapon and vital part of its offense moving forward.

As a rookie in 2023, LaPorta became the first Lion to lead all NFL tight ends in receiving touchdowns in a single season (10). He also set the NFL rookie tight end record for receptions (86). But in the days following a 44-22 victory over the Commanders on Nov. 9, LaPorta felt numbness, tingling and muscle loss in his back after an accumulation of falls and hits prior to that game.

Sam LaPorta's return has head coach Dan Campbell excited. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

He initially felt optimistic that the injury wouldn't be season-ending, but ultimately decided that surgery was the best option after the pain became too much.

LaPorta began rehabbing with Lions director of player health and performance, Brett Fischer, in early January -- about five weeks after the back surgery. They've been working diligently ever since. He was fully cleared for training camp in early July after limited participation in the team's offseason workout program.

So far, he's reported no lingering pain or discomfort during the opening week of camp and said he is feeling good about entering the 2026 season.

"The nerve strength came back in phases, starting with the glute then worked down the hamstring then the calves," LaPorta said. "So, honestly, probably just like two or three months ago, the full strength came back, and you could see the muscle atrophy start to diminish and grow that strength back.

"So, I've had three or four good months under my belt of running, cutting, and sprinting. Now, I'm hitting. Obviously, we're gonna be in pads soon, so I'm excited."