Why Tucker Kraft could be key player to Packers' Super Bowl window

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Tucker Kraft could be the last piece of the puzzle. He also might be the most important.

In an offseason during which the Green Bay Packers signed just about every key player who would have become a free agent next March to long-term contract extensions, Kraft has had to wait his turn.

That's fine with Kraft and the Packers.

But only for a bit.

"I think the best chance for Green Bay to win a Lombardi [Trophy] is with me on the field as well," Kraft said shortly after training camp opened. "That's people under the front office telling me that and the importance of us getting this deal done in a timely fashion. But ultimately, like I've said over and over again, I'm just so grateful to be a part of this organization, and I would like to keep it that way."

Kraft returned to practice Friday after being activated off the physically unable to perform list sooner than anyone anticipated after last season's torn ACL. He did so without a contract extension; a source told ESPN that talks remain in the preliminary stages and have not picked up yet.

"It's in the best interest to try to get something done, but these things take time," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. "We've gone through a bunch of extensions this summer, kind of knowing this was going to be the one right about now. We have a little bit of time because he's just not there yet, but I would expect hopefully that would get done, but you never know how they're going to go."

In signing receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, the Packers gave out nearly $60 million in signing bonuses.

Kraft's deal will raise that significantly.

Kyle Pitts Sr. of the Atlanta Falcons signed the most recent contract extensions among the top tight ends, getting a three-year, $53 million deal that included a $16.785 million signing bonus. George Kittle and Trey McBride, at $19 million per season, are the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

The market, however, has lagged behind other positions, in part because so many of the top tight ends have never made it to free agency, instead agreeing to deals before hitting the market.

When asked whether he wanted to be the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, Kraft said: "My goal is to be the No. 1 tight end for this team."

If Kraft's comment about the Packers needing him to make a Super Bowl run sounded self-important, perhaps it's because there's some truth to it.

"I think it comes from the work that he puts in," coach Matt LaFleur said. "He doesn't shy away from the work, and I think just over time, he's gotten more comfortable and has matured, and there's a reason he was voted a captain last year because everybody sees it, what he does, how he treats others in the building."

Through the first nine weeks of last season and before he tore the ACL in his right knee, only one tight end had more touchdown catches than Kraft's six and only two had more receiving yards than Kraft's 489. And that doesn't speak to Kraft's importance as an in-line, blocking tight end. In fact, Kraft was injured while blocking.

Kraft is expected to be part of a streamlined passing game that should allow quarterback Jordan Love to focus on a handful of primary targets rather than trying to keep the multitudes happy. There's a clear-cut top three at receiver with Watson, Reed and Matthew Golden.

"We really established our roster and who we believe the core of it is," Kraft said. "So with that moving forward, it's our job to bring all of it to fruition."

When Kraft's deal is done, the Packers will have almost every starter under contract for at least two more seasons. Only cornerback Keisean Nixon has an expiring contract after this season among the expected regular starters.

"We wanted to lock these guys up early and let these guys grow together, particularly on the offensive side of the ball with Christian and Jayden, obviously Jordan; hopefully, we can get Tucker done, Matthew's going to be here; he's under contract obviously for a few years," Gutekunst said. "So if those guys can grow together, we think that's a really positive thing, the continuity of that. I think we kind of went down the road this summer, thinking this was what we wanted to do."

Though Kraft has said he's on track to start Week 1 without any limitations, his contract situation will hang over the team if it's not done before then.

"I think it would be best if we got it done as soon as possible," Kraft said.