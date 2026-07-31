Giants' Cam Skattebo admits doing 'dumb things,' will save backflips for TDs

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WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. -- New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo admitted Friday to sometimes doing "dumb things" -- like a backflip recently at Fanatics Fest -- and said he met with coach John Harbaugh.

The latest incident involving Skattebo caught the team's attention. Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen both talked with the second-year running back about his actions and doing what is best for himself and the team.

Skattebo seemed to get the message.

"Obviously I do some dumb things here or there, but I learn from it," he said. "My coach talked to me, told me how he felt. I learned from it. Will I do a backflip again? Probably not. You live and you learn and we move on."

It doesn't mean Skattebo won't ever do his trademark backflip. He just has temporarily put it on ice.

"When game time comes around, we'll see when game time comes around," he said. "Right now, we're focused on training camp. We'll keep the backflips off the field for now."

Skattebo is coming back from an open fracture of his right ankle suffered last October. He spent a majority of the offseason rehabbing the injury, before returning to practice in the spring. When returning during mandatory minicamp, Harbaugh joked that he and Skattebo agreed he wouldn't back-flip. He's too valuable to the team.

The Giants seem to have big plans for Skattebo. He has been first up during live drills at training camp the first three days, despite splitting first-team reps with last year's leading rusher Tyrone Tracy Jr. It's at least notable, even though Harbaugh said he's still "learning our team as we go" and the workload split hasn't yet been determined.

The early returns at training camp have been positive off such a serious injury.

"I've felt 99%," Skattebo said. "I think the 100% is when I put shoulder pads on and I'm able to hit someone. That's when I'll tell you I'm 100%. For now, I'm 99.9% OK."

The Giants need Skattebo at 100%. They seem to favor his aggressive style. It fits with what Harbaugh is trying to accomplish with a team that plays physical, smashmouth football.

“Obviously I do some dumb things here or there, but I learn from it,” Giants RB Cam Skattebo said Friday, referring to his recent backflip at Fanatics Fest. He indicated later he would save the backflips for "when it’s touchdown time.” Chris Carlson/AP

But with that approach also comes Skattebo's sometimes reckless behavior. He participated in a WWE skit on "Monday Night Raw" last year while he was still on crutches. He made a CTE joke that prompted an almost immediate apology. He did a backflip for the first time since the injury after hitting a home run at the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game in late May. And then again back-flipped at Fanatics Fest less than two weeks before the start of training camp.

Skattebo still wants to be himself. Only with some slightly better decision-making.

He'll save the backflips for the real games.

"People say I'm the people's guy. So I'm going to continue being the people's guy," he said. "Keep giving kids high-fives. You never know when that kid is going to cry because he got a high-five from me. I'm going to continue being who I am and hopefully make everyone happy around me and continue to be positive.

"If a kid wants a backflip, he'll see a backflip when it's touchdown time."