Maxx Crosby's approaching Raiders training camp with intensity

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- Maxx Crosby's first practice since December 2025 required the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff to proceed with caution.

After seven months of rehab from knee surgery, Crosby arrived for training camp at full strength, meaning each rep would be played with his hair on fire. With that knowledge, coach Klint Kubiak, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and many others in the building approached the All-Pro edge rusher ahead of camp to remind him to tone down his intensity and avoid making contact with the quarterbacks.

"I just can't tell you how many people have come up to me already and just been like, 'All right, so you know at practice, you can't do this,'" Crosby said while smiling from ear to ear. "I got up a whole textbook full of rules that I got to follow, or I'm going to get in trouble, but that comes with it. ... I practice one way. I know that I push the line, and sometimes I go over the line."

Sure enough, on the second day of camp, Crosby flew into the backfield, forcing quarterback Kirk Cousins to quickly maneuver away from him before throwing to tight end Brock Bowers. Crosby believed he should have been credited with a sack. Cousins thought otherwise. One thing was certain: Crosby looked like he hadn't missed a beat.

Crosby's return to the field left some teammates mesmerized by how he looked explosive despite not participating in the offseason program. For the five-time Pro Bowl selection, his presence during the first week of camp was a testament to the work he put into the recovery process to get to this point.

"I don't think you can really tell that he went through what he went through last year, honestly," linebacker Quay Walker said. "Me and [linebacker] Nakobe [Dean] talked about that on the sideline. ... After the first team period, we were like, 'man, Maxx is flying.'"

The Raiders' defense, led by Maxx Crosby, has impressed so far in training camp. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Crosby said it was a blessing to be playing with his teammates after a grueling rehab. He underwent surgery in early January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury he played through for most of last season. For a little more than a month, he was in a cast and couldn't put pressure on his knee.

Being confined to his couch was irritating.

"I'm like a big-ass baby. I'm stuck on a damn couch. I can't do anything," Crosby said. "Those are the things that people don't really get to see, and the emotional, the mental part of it, and it forces you to make a choice of how you're going to attack the whole process."

Crosby had his cast removed and was off crutches in late February, and throughout his rehab, he continued to preach he was ahead of schedule and would be ready to go by the beginning of training camp.

Even when doubts grew when the Ravens nixed the trade agreement that would have sent Crosby to Baltimore due to knee concerns, the Raiders' confidence in his availability remained strong. The process, however, forced Crosby to be patient, making sure he met every benchmark.

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But his patience was rewarded this month by being cleared to practice without any restrictions.

"[That] was the goal and we're out here flying. I feel incredible," Crosby said.

On the first day of training camp, Crosby's explosiveness was noticeable, but he felt hesitant at times during the team period. Day 2, Crosby looked like the best player on the field, being disruptive in the pass and run game.

His presence has pushed his teammates and even the coaches. Kubiak said Crosby can ruin a play at any moment, so he has to keep the 28-year-old in mind when installing plays ahead of practice. But the Raiders don't want Crosby to be any different.

"I don't think you can really tell that [Maxx] went through what he went through last year, honestly,” linebacker Quay Walker said about Crosby during training camp. Ian Maule/Getty Images

"You're installing plays, and [are like], 'Oh, by the way, where's Maxx?'" Kubiak said. "Those are things normally you think about in a game-plan situation; sometimes you've got to game-plan practices just to get a play off."

Crosby accomplishing his goal of being fully healthy by camp increased the optimism for the defense.

Being that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the draft's No. 1 overall pick, has worked solely with the second team, he hasn't faced Crosby in practice. And he is thankful for that. As for Cousins, each rep against Crosby has been a reminder that his new teammate isn't an All-Pro-level player by accident.

"I'm just a little bit nervous that he's got to respect the red jersey these next few weeks, so I'll try to make sure that happens," Cousins said.