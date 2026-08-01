Sources: 49ers VP Paraag Marathe exits to focus on soccer clubs

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San Francisco 49ers executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe is leaving the team to focus full time on Leeds United and Rangers FC as well as other sports efforts, league sources told ESPN.

The move had been in the works for a little while but is being formalized Saturday, sources said.

Marathe had spent 25 years with the 49ers. He was an influential figure inside the team's football operation, leading strategy and salary cap operations, and played a key role in the development of Levi's Stadium. He is a widely respected figure around the NFL, at the forefront of many financial and front office ideas.

The 49ers have invested in both soccer clubs and remain involved as Marathe now shifts his focus there entirely.