Falcons sign Matthew Bergeron to four-year, $96M extension

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to lock up young starters to long-term contracts.

The team announced Saturday a four-year contract extension for starting left guard Matthew Bergeron. The deal is worth $96 million with $60 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Bergeron would have been a free agent at the end of the season.

"Matthew is the type of player you build around," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said in a statement. "He's establishing himself as one of the top young guards in the NFL, and his toughness, consistency and leadership have made him a cornerstone of our offensive line and the culture we're building in Atlanta."

Bergeron is the third player signed to an extension by the Falcons over the past two months. He joins wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. with long-term deals. Atlanta still needs to work out an extension with running back Bijan Robinson, who is holding in so far in training camp.

Bergeron, 26, was a second-round pick in 2023 out of Syracuse. The Canada native was a starter at left guard from day one in Atlanta. He missed two games last season, but otherwise he has started every game since 2023 for the Falcons at the position, 49 total.

"This means the world," Bergeron told AtlantaFalcons.com. "I'm from Canada, and the second I got to Atlanta everybody welcomed me with open arms. Atlanta is a special place for me and my family. And now, I have the resources to give back to a community that has given me so much and changed my life."