49ers WR Pearsall to have season-ending knee surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers placed wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on season-ending injured reserve Saturday as Pearsall continues to deal with a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.

Niners general manager John Lynch said Saturday that Pearsall will have surgery in the next couple of weeks and the timeline for his recovery is six to 12 months, with nine months the potential sweet spot for a return.

Along with Pearsall landing on injured reserve, the Niners also announced the signing of wideout Deebo Samuel to a one-year deal. Samuel takes Pearsall's spot on the roster.

Pearsall has been dealing with the PCL issue off and on since Week 4 of last season when he first injured it in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That injury cost Pearsall all or parts of 10 games last season and led to conversations about whether to have surgery this offseason.

At the time, the team and Pearsall opted against it in hopes that rest and rehab would allow him to get back to full strength. But Pearsall dealt with swelling after a few days of training camp practice and the team said Wednesday it had some "concern" and was exploring "all options" on the next steps for Pearsall.

"You obviously are doing your due diligence," Lynch said. "We reevaluated after [the season] and the consensus was that that wasn't the step to take. He did well throughout the offseason, ran into some other road bumps. At that point between all the docs that we consulted... the decision was made. As [team physician] Tim [McAdams] said, it's declared itself. And the course of action that everyone felt was appropriate was having surgery."

After just three training camp practices, Pearsall's third season is over before it could even begin. This figured to be a pivotal year for the former first-round pick after a series of fits and starts to a promising 2025 season.

Pearsall injured the knee on Sept. 28 of last year then sat out the next six games before returning on Nov. 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. He played in the next four games before agitating the knee and an ankle against the Tennessee Titans, which cost him the next game against the Indianapolis Colts. He returned against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 28 then sat out the next two games before returning in the NFC divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pearsall had no catches or yards in that season-ending loss and finished the year with 36 receptions for 528 yards and no touchdowns over 10 games (including the postseason).

As for Samuel, Lynch indicated the Niners were aiming to bring Samuel back regardless of Pearsall's status but now that he's back in the fold, it feels like he never left. The 49ers originally selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft and he was a focal point of the offense until San Francisco traded him to the Washington Commanders in the 2025 offseason.

"Deebo makes us better as a football team and we're interested in getting better," Lynch said. "So, it was finding common ground on a deal. Deebo has been, at times, one of the better players in football. And so [he] was at a different stage where we kind of evaluated the market. Deebo did the same. And about a month ago we started having talks in earnest and came to fruition here a couple days ago and we're thrilled to have him back."