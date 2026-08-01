Bears CB Johnson views 2026 as 'definitely a contract year'

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LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is approaching the 2026 season with his sights set on another payday.

"This is definitely a contract year," Johnson said. "We all know with the cap hit and all that stuff. It's definitely a contract year for me. At the end of the day, whether that's here, somewhere else, I've gotta put it on tape that I'm still a top guy in this league."

Johnson has two years remaining on the four-year, $76 million extension he signed in 2024. The type of season the cornerback aims to have coming off an injured-riddled 2025 is one he expects will begin negotiations a year early.

"I'm not a dummy," Johnson said. "We all know that and I've structured my deal a certain way to put myself back at the table at the age of 27. For me, it was always for this point to get here, and then show how I do what I do and be healthy and be out there doing what I do best and that's covering, that's making plays, being a difference maker. From there, wherever that contract talk goes, it goes."

Johnson missed all of training camp in 2025 while recovering from a groin injury sustained away from the team's facility. He missed the Bears' opener and further injured himself against Detroit in Week 2. After undergoing surgery in September, Johnson returned for the Bears' win against the Eagles in Week 13 but did not feel like the version of himself that made back-to-back Pro Bowls.

"I mean put it like this, the only time I wasn't in pain playing was probably the Rams maybe the first Packers, the playoff game," Johnson said. "Other than that, I was taking pain medicine, getting numbing shots, I mean trying to do whatever I can getting extra work outside of the facility. I was doing everything I can. At the end of the day I was only two, three months out of groin core surgery. For a corner that's a tough position to be in."

Johnson tallied one interception, two passes defensed and 17 tackles in seven regular season games. While he doesn't believe the injuries he sustained adds any additional pressure, Johnson has high expectations for himself and his entire unit to hold its own.

"There's a lot for us to prove on defense," Johnson said. "Of course, the offense is rolling. But that's not something we can rely on: OK, the offense go put up 40 and we'll hold them to 35. To me, that's unacceptable. We've still got a lot to work on. We've still got a lot to do and to prove.

"You go down the list. I've got a lot to prove. People don't think I am who I am because of an injured year last year. Tyrique [Stevenson] is on a contract year. He's got to prove himself. There are plenty of guys. Kyler [Gordon], when he gets back, he has to prove himself. On the D-line, there are a lot of doubters that don't believe in them. They've got to prove themselves. If guys aren't hungry, I don't know what to say or what to do about that. We've got a lot of people that are motivated and we've got to go out there and play."